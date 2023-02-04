Bigg Boss 16: Fan Asks Tina Datta About Most Memorable Moment With Priyanka Choudhary. Her Reply Is BFF Goals

Bigg
Boss
16
Finale:
Tina
Datta
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
might
have
bonded
late
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
but
they
managed
to
grab
eyeballs
with
their
friendship.
From
supporting
each
other
to
taking
stands
when
Mandali
members
attacked
them,
Priyanka
and
Tina
gave
us
serious
BFF
goals
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Last
month,
the
Uttaran
actress
was
eliminated
from
the
show
as
she
got
the
least
number
of
votes.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
TINA
DATTA
ON
PRIYANKA
CHOUDHARY
While
her
fans
expected
the
Bengali
beauty
to
secure
a
spot
in
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
her
journey
ended
during
the
last
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
After
her
eviction,
Tina
Datta
made
several
shocking
revelations
about
the
BB
16
housemates.
From
refraining
to
talk
about
Shalin
Bhanot
to
accusing
MC
Stan
of
putting
a
'superstitious
pillow'
on
the
bed,
the
actress
set
several
tongues
wagging
with
her
no-holds-barred
interview.
On
Saturday
(February
4),
Tina
Datta
conducted
an
interactive
session
on
Twitter
where
she
answered
questions
related
to
personal
and
professional
front.
Can
you
guess
what
the
Daayan
actress
said
when
asked
to
share
a
memorable
moment
with
Priyanka
Choudhary.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
The
grand
finale
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
will
air
on
February
12,
2023,
Karan
Johar
confirmed
on
Friday.
Contrary
to
the
rumours,
Bigg
Boss
16
is
not
getting
any
extension
and
will
end
its
journey
on
the
next-to-next
Sunday.
The
makers
are
expected
to
introduce
a
surprise
mid-week
eviction
during
the
finale
week.
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Archana
Gautam
and
Shalin
Bhanot
have
already
advanced
to
the
finale
week.
The
two
contestants,
who
get
saved,
will
join
the
four
celebs
in
the
finale
week.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Tina
Datta's
sweet
comment
for
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
dropping
a
tweet
@Filmibeat.
Stay
tuned
for
more
Bigg
Boss
16
updates.