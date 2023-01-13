Bigg Boss 16 Extension: Salman Khan QUITS Show, To Be REPLACED As Host From Next Week? Here's What We Know
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan is said to be leaving the reality show after it received an extension of four weeks, Karan Johar, who hosted Bigg Boss OTT, is reportedly stepping into Salman's shoes as the new host.
Is
Salman
Khan
leaving
Bigg
Boss
16
after
the
extension?
This
is
the
question
on
everyone's
mind
ever
since
rumours
about
him
not
renewing
his
contract
surfaced
on
the
internet.
While
the
Bollywood
superstar
and
Colors
channel
have
remained
tight-lipped
about
speculations
that
have
left
the
fans
shocked,
there
are
mumours
that
Salman
has
decided
to
not
host
the
show
once
his
contract
ends.
If
the
latest
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
Salman
Khan
will
be
replaced
as
host
from
next
week.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
SALMAN
KHAN
TO
BE
REPLACED
AS
BIGG
BOSS
16
HOST
FROM
NEXT
WEEK?
WHAT
WE
KNOW
While
the
production
house
has
not
released
any
official
statement,
gossip
mills
suggest
that
the
Kisi
Ki
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan
actor
won't
be
shooting
for
the
show
from
next
week.
Karan
Johar,
who
earlier
hosted
Bigg
Boss
OTT,
will
now
step
into
Salman
Khan's
shoes
and
don
the
hat
of
the
new
host,
as
per
the
official
Twitter
handle
of
Khabri.
Exclusive
#BiggBoss16
#KaranJohar
to
host
#BiggBoss16
from
Next
week," the
tweet
read.
We
suggest
our
viewers
to
take
the
piece
of
news
with
a
pinch
of
salt
as
the
channel
has
not
officially
confirmed
the
rumours
about
the
show.
BIGG
BOSS
16
EXTENSION
Last
year,
Bigg
Boss
announced
that
the
show
has
received
an
extension
of
four
weeks.
The
makers
decided
to
extend
BB
16
for
another
month
as
it
grabbed
several
eyeballs,
emerging
as
the
number
one
reality
show
across
all
GECs.
Considering
the
popular
demand,
Colors
TV
and
Endemol
India
extended
Bigg
Boss
16,
postponing
the
grand
finale
to
February
12,
2023.
BIGG
BOSS
16
ELIMINATION
On
a
related
note,
four
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
eviction
this
week.
Sumbul
Touqeer,
Sreejita
De,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
MC
Stan
are
in
the
danger
zone.
Last
week,
the
makers
scrapped
the
elimination,
leaving
the
viewers
surprised.
It
remains
to
be
seen
which
celebrity
will
get
evicted
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
Do
you
think
Salman
Khan
will
get
replaced
as
the
host
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
