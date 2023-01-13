Bigg Boss 16 Extension: Salman Khan QUITS Show, To Be REPLACED As Host From Next Week? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan is said to be leaving the reality show after it received an extension of four weeks, Karan Johar, who hosted Bigg Boss OTT, is reportedly stepping into Salman's shoes as the new host.

Is Salman Khan leaving Bigg Boss 16 after the extension? This is the question on everyone's mind ever since rumours about him not renewing his contract surfaced on the internet. While the Bollywood superstar and Colors channel have remained tight-lipped about speculations that have left the fans shocked, there are mumours that Salman has decided to not host the show once his contract ends.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Salman Khan will be replaced as host from next week. Yes, you read that right!

SALMAN KHAN TO BE REPLACED AS BIGG BOSS 16 HOST FROM NEXT WEEK? WHAT WE KNOW

While the production house has not released any official statement, gossip mills suggest that the Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor won't be shooting for the show from next week. Karan Johar, who earlier hosted Bigg Boss OTT, will now step into Salman Khan's shoes and don the hat of the new host, as per the official Twitter handle of Khabri.

Exclusive #BiggBoss16 #KaranJohar to host #BiggBoss16 from Next week," the tweet read.

We suggest our viewers to take the piece of news with a pinch of salt as the channel has not officially confirmed the rumours about the show.

BIGG BOSS 16 EXTENSION

Last year, Bigg Boss announced that the show has received an extension of four weeks. The makers decided to extend BB 16 for another month as it grabbed several eyeballs, emerging as the number one reality show across all GECs.

Considering the popular demand, Colors TV and Endemol India extended Bigg Boss 16, postponing the grand finale to February 12, 2023.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

On a related note, four contestants have been nominated for eviction this week. Sumbul Touqeer, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan are in the danger zone. Last week, the makers scrapped the elimination, leaving the viewers surprised.

It remains to be seen which celebrity will get evicted during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Do you think Salman Khan will get replaced as the host of Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with us by dropping a tweet @Filmibeat.

