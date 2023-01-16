Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Here's When SURPRISE Mid-Week Eviction Will Take Place In Salman Khan's Show

Bigg
Boss
16
finale:
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
is
at
a
crucial
stage
as
only
four
weeks
are
left
for
the
much-awaited
grand
finale.
The
contestants
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
secure
a
spot
in
the
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
From
competing
in
tasks
to
impressing
the
viewers,
the
BB
16
housemates
are
ready
to
give
it
all
when
it
comes
to
becoming
the
finalist
of
the
show.
Ladies
and
gentlemen,
you
need
to
hold
on
to
your
seats
as
Colors
channel
and
the
production
house
has
planned
new
twists
and
turns
before
the
finale.
Who
said
there
cannot
be
twists
in
a
reality
show?
Bigg
Boss
proves
the
saying
wrong.
If
the
recent
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
the
makers
have
decided
to
surprise
the
viewers
with
a
mid-week
eviction.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session
to
know
about
the
same.
Surprise
Mid-Week
Eviction
In
Bigg
Boss
16
According
to
the
official
Twitter
handle
of
Bigg
Boss
Tak,
the
makers
are
planning
to
have
six
finalists
like
last
time.
Rashami
Desai,
Nishant
Bhat,
Pratik
Sehajpal,
Tejasswi
Prakash,
Karan
Kundrra
and
Shamita
Shetty
emerged
as
the
finalists
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
If
the
recent
tweet
is
to
be
believed,
there
will
three
more
eviction
in
the
last
four
weeks
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
it
includes
a
mid-week
elimination
during
the
finale
week.
"Makers
are
planning
to
have
6
FINALISTS
in
Grand
Finale
of
#BiggBoss16
this
time
too.
There
will
be
3
more
evictions
in
this
4
weeks,
including
1
mid-eviction
of
Finale
week," the
tweet
read.
Abdu
Rozik
Leaves
BB
16
House,
Shiv
Thakare
Cries
Abdu
Rozik
has
walked
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
as
he
had
to
fulfil
his
other
work
commitments.
Since
the
makers
extended
the
show
for
four
weeks,
the
singer
was
not
able
to
continue
with
Bigg
Boss
16
despite
being
one
of
the
most
popular
contestants.
Abdu's
close
friend
Sajid
Khan
also
made
an
exit
from
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
during
yesterday's
episode.
It
was
like
a
double
blow
for
the
Mandali
including
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
and
MC
Stan
as
two
of
their
key
members
quit
the
game
mid-way.
Bigg
Boss
16
Ticket
To
Finale
Begins
The
makers
have
announced
the
Ticket
to
Finale
task,
stating
that
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
will
become
the
new
captain.
However,
there's
a
big
twist.
The
Choti
Sarrdaarni
has
to
ensure
that
her
captaincy
remains
intact,
otherwise
she
will
lose
the
golden
opportunity
to
become
the
first
finalist.
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot
have
already
decided
to
join
hands
against
Nimrit
Kaur
in
the
task
as
they
believe
that
she
doesn't
deserve
to
be
the
finalist
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Are
you
excited
for
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
If
yes,
you
need
to
start
the
countdown
soon.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16.