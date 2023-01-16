Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Here's When SURPRISE Mid-Week Eviction Will Take Place In Salman Khan's Show

Makers are planning to have 6 FINALISTS in Grand Finale of #BiggBoss16 this time too



Surprise Mid-Week Eviction In Bigg Boss 16

According to the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss Tak, the makers are planning to have six finalists like last time. Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty emerged as the finalists of Bigg Boss 16.

If the recent tweet is to be believed, there will three more eviction in the last four weeks of Bigg Boss 16 and it includes a mid-week elimination during the finale week.

"Makers are planning to have 6 FINALISTS in Grand Finale of #BiggBoss16 this time too. There will be 3 more evictions in this 4 weeks, including 1 mid-eviction of Finale week," the tweet read.

Abdu Rozik Leaves BB 16 House, Shiv Thakare Cries

Abdu Rozik has walked out of the Bigg Boss 16 house as he had to fulfil his other work commitments. Since the makers extended the show for four weeks, the singer was not able to continue with Bigg Boss 16 despite being one of the most popular contestants.

Abdu's close friend Sajid Khan also made an exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house during yesterday's episode. It was like a double blow for the Mandali including Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan as two of their key members quit the game mid-way.

Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale Begins

The makers have announced the Ticket to Finale task, stating that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will become the new captain. However, there's a big twist. The Choti Sarrdaarni has to ensure that her captaincy remains intact, otherwise she will lose the golden opportunity to become the first finalist.

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have already decided to join hands against Nimrit Kaur in the task as they believe that she doesn't deserve to be the finalist of Bigg Boss 16.