Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Shekhar Suman Drops BIG BOMB About Mid-Week Eviction As Priyanka & Others Reach Last Week
Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Shekhar Suman dropped a major update about mid-week eviction in Salman Khan's reality show as Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot advanced to the finale week.
Bigg
Boss
16
Finale:
The
countdown
has
started.
The
makers
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
will
crown
a
winner
in
the
next
eight
days.
All
eyes
are
on
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
as
the
show
will
finally
get
its
winner
after
over
four
months.
Considering
the
popularity
of
the
season,
the
channel
and
the
production
house
had
extended
it
for
four
weeks.
And
now,
BB
16
will
end
it
glorious
journey
next
week
with
a
blockbuster
event.
BIGG
BOSS
16
MID-WEEK
EVICTION
DURING
FINALE
WEEK
Amid
the
buzz
over
Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finale,
Shekhar
Suman
has
dropped
a
major
bomb
over
mid-week
eviction.
Confirming
the
rumours
about
the
elimination,
the
Big
Bulletin
host
said
that
the
makers
have
planned
to
evict
another
contestant
after
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
Shekhar
Suman's
tweet
has
captured
the
attention
of
the
netizens
as
he
talked
about
mid-week
eviction.
Wondering
what
he
posted?
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session.
BIGG
BOSS
16
WEEKEND
KA
VAAR
Karan
Johar,
who
replaced
Salman
Khan
as
the
host,
grilled
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Archana
Gautam
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar.
He
questioned
Priyanka
why
she
has
failed
to
maintain
friendships
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
While
the
Udaariyaan
actress
claimed
that
she
cannot
maintain
fake
bonds,
Karan
Johar
was
not
pleased
with
her
answer.
The
Bollywood
filmmaker
also
slammed
Archana
Gautam
for
her
antics
during
the
torture
task
when
she
sprayed
haldi
on
the
face,
eyes
and
mouth
of
the
rival
teams.
The
Rocky
Aur
Rani
Ki
Prem
Kahani
director
said
that
it
was
visible
in
her
expressions
that
she
wanted
to
seek
revenge
from
Mandali
members,
who
performed
the
task.