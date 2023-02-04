Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Creates History, Becomes Fastest Trending Contestant. Fans REACT

Bigg Boss 16 Finale: The popular reality show Bigg Boss 16 is reaching its finale week. The contestants are bracing themselves for a bumpy ride and fans are ready to support their favorite contestants in huge numbers. The final week is very important for the contestants because after spending months in the house it's the final step that can make them reach the winners trophy.

Ahead of the finale of the show, Priyanka Choudhary created history, adding another record to her feat. Fans have showered her with love as she became the fastest trending contestant of Bigg Boss 16. Yes, you read that right!

The TV diva added another feather to her cap, eight days ahead of the grand finale of the reality show. She has been trending non-stop since the beginning of Bigg Boss 16 and now, her fans gave her a special surprise on Twitter.

Priyanka Trends On Twitter Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was earlier popular as 'Tejo' from Udaariyaan but now the nation knows her as 'Janta ki jaan Priyanka'. The actress has won the hearts of viewers and made fans by being real in the house. In the long journey of Bigg Boss, Priyanka showed a personality that is a leader. Her friendship with ex-contestant Tina Datta showed the audience that she is capable of being a great friend and cares as no one can. She speaks the truth and never falls back from expressing her heart. Arising Winner Priyanka Takes Internet By Storm Priyanka's fans who are known as 'Priyanka Paltan' are the biggest strength of the actress. They love and support her and make sure that the actress is safe from nominations. Currently, Priyanka has broken a record of being the fastest trending contestant of Bigg Boss 16 and trends on social media as "Arising Winner Priyanka". Fans of the actress already see her as the winner of the show and are waiting for her to lift the trophy. Priyanka has also played the game brilliantly to give this confidence to her fans. Priyanka Choudhary's Achievements In Bigg Boss 16 This is not the first time the actress has broken a record or achieved something unimaginable. She has previously broken the record of crossing the fastest 5 million tweets on Twitter by Bigg Boss contestants and also won the My Glamm beauty contest.

On a related note, fans have expressed their excitement as Priyanka became the fastest trending contestant of Bigg Boss 16. One user tweeted, "She believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong" while another wrote, "Priyanka deserves to become the winner of Bigg Boss 16 as she is geunuine and always voiced out her opinions without fearing others."