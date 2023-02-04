Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Creates History, Becomes Fastest Trending Contestant. Fans REACT

Bigg
Boss
16
Finale:
The
popular
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
16
is
reaching
its
finale
week.
The
contestants
are
bracing
themselves
for
a
bumpy
ride
and
fans
are
ready
to
support
their
favorite
contestants
in
huge
numbers.
The
final
week
is
very
important
for
the
contestants
because
after
spending
months
in
the
house
it's
the
final
step
that
can
make
them
reach
the
winners
trophy.
Ahead
of
the
finale
of
the
show,
Priyanka
Choudhary
created
history,
adding
another
record
to
her
feat.
Fans
have
showered
her
with
love
as
she
became
the
fastest
trending
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
TV
diva
added
another
feather
to
her
cap,
eight
days
ahead
of
the
grand
finale
of
the
reality
show.
She
has
been
trending
non-stop
since
the
beginning
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
now,
her
fans
gave
her
a
special
surprise
on
Twitter.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Fan
Asks
Tina
Datta
About
Most
Memorable
Moment
With
Priyanka
Choudhary.
Her
Reply
Is
BFF
Goals
Priyanka
Trends
On
Twitter
Actress
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
was
earlier
popular
as
'Tejo'
from
Udaariyaan
but
now
the
nation
knows
her
as
'Janta
ki
jaan
Priyanka'.
The
actress
has
won
the
hearts
of
viewers
and
made
fans
by
being
real
in
the
house.
In
the
long
journey
of
Bigg
Boss,
Priyanka
showed
a
personality
that
is
a
leader.
Her
friendship
with
ex-contestant
Tina
Datta
showed
the
audience
that
she
is
capable
of
being
a
great
friend
and
cares
as
no
one
can.
She
speaks
the
truth
and
never
falls
back
from
expressing
her
heart.
Arising
Winner
Priyanka
Takes
Internet
By
Storm
Priyanka's
fans
who
are
known
as
'Priyanka
Paltan'
are
the
biggest
strength
of
the
actress.
They
love
and
support
her
and
make
sure
that
the
actress
is
safe
from
nominations.
Currently,
Priyanka
has
broken
a
record
of
being
the
fastest
trending
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
trends
on
social
media
as
"Arising
Winner
Priyanka".
Fans
of
the
actress
already
see
her
as
the
winner
of
the
show
and
are
waiting
for
her
to
lift
the
trophy.
Priyanka
has
also
played
the
game
brilliantly
to
give
this
confidence
to
her
fans.
Priyanka
Choudhary's
Achievements
In
Bigg
Boss
16
This
is
not
the
first
time
the
actress
has
broken
a
record
or
achieved
something
unimaginable.
She
has
previously
broken
the
record
of
crossing
the
fastest
5
million
tweets
on
Twitter
by
Bigg
Boss
contestants
and
also
won
the
My
Glamm
beauty
contest.
On
a
related
note,
fans
have
expressed
their
excitement
as
Priyanka
became
the
fastest
trending
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
One
user
tweeted,
"She
believe
in
being
strong
when
everything
seems
to
be
going
wrong" while
another
wrote,
"Priyanka
deserves
to
become
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16
as
she
is
geunuine
and
always
voiced
out
her
opinions
without
fearing
others."