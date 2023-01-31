Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Shiv Thakare Has The Cutest REACTION To 'Vijayi Bhava' Trend On Twitter - WATCH

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Love
or
hate
but
you
cannot
debate
that
Shiv
Thakare
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
he
entered
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
From
locking
horns
with
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Archana
Gautam
to
forming
a
bond
with
MC
Stan,
Sumbul
Touqeer
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
the
reality
TV
star
has
grabbed
eyeballs
with
his
actions
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
SHIV
THAKARE
ON
VIJAYI
BHAVA
TREND
Shiv
Thakare
has
now
set
his
eyes
on
the
winner's
trophy
of
Bigg
Boss
16
as
the
grand
finale
is
only
a
few
days
away.
Ahead
of
the
finale,
the
makers
introduced
a
new
twist
in
nominations,
asking
the
contestants
to
participate
in
a
task
to
safeguard
themselves
from
elimination.
The
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
winner
performed
a
task
that
required
him
to
count
till
nine
minutes
and
press
the
buzzer.
There
was
a
big
twist
in
the
tale.
The
makers
interrupted
the
contestants
during
the
task,
showing
them
the
recent
social
media
trends.
Can
you
guess
how
Shiv
Thakare
reacted
to
the
positive
tweets
about
him?
Well,
his
reaction
is
unmissable.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE:
WHAT
WE
KNOW
The
makers
have
confirmed
that
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
will
air
on
Colors
channel
on
February
12,
2023.
Speculations
are
rife
that
they
might
introduce
a
surprise
mid-week
eviction
in
the
finale
week
and
only
five
finalists
might
advance
to
the
last
stage.
Salman
Khan
will
return
as
a
host
for
the
finale
episode
after
a
gap
of
two
weeks.
While
Faran
Khan
was
seen
as
a
special
guest
last
week,
Karan
Johar
is
rumoured
to
be
hosting
the
new
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
However,
there's
no
official
confirmation
from
Colors
channel
or
the
production
house
on
the
matter.
Do
you
think
Shiv
Thakare
can
emerge
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 18:44 [IST]