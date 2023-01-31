Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Shiv Thakare Has The Cutest REACTION To 'Vijayi Bhava' Trend On Twitter - WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 finale: Shiv Thakare, while performing the task during the nominations, reacted to the Twitter trend where the fans extended support to him on the micro-blogging site.

Bigg Boss 16 update: Love or hate but you cannot debate that Shiv Thakare has been hogging all the limelight ever since he entered Salman Khan's reality show. From locking horns with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam to forming a bond with MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, the reality TV star has grabbed eyeballs with his actions in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

BIGG BOSS 16: SHIV THAKARE ON VIJAYI BHAVA TREND

Shiv Thakare has now set his eyes on the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 16 as the grand finale is only a few days away. Ahead of the finale, the makers introduced a new twist in nominations, asking the contestants to participate in a task to safeguard themselves from elimination.

The Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner performed a task that required him to count till nine minutes and press the buzzer. There was a big twist in the tale. The makers interrupted the contestants during the task, showing them the recent social media trends.

Can you guess how Shiv Thakare reacted to the positive tweets about him? Well, his reaction is unmissable.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE: WHAT WE KNOW

The makers have confirmed that the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will air on Colors channel on February 12, 2023. Speculations are rife that they might introduce a surprise mid-week eviction in the finale week and only five finalists might advance to the last stage.

Salman Khan will return as a host for the finale episode after a gap of two weeks. While Faran Khan was seen as a special guest last week, Karan Johar is rumoured to be hosting the new Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, there's no official confirmation from Colors channel or the production house on the matter.

Do you think Shiv Thakare can emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with us and drop a tweet @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.