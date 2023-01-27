Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Fan Gets Permanent Tattoo Of Her Name On Hand Ahead Of Finale. PIC Goes Viral

Bigg
Boss
16:
An
artist
works
hard
not
only
to
earn
money
or
achieve
fame
but
also
win
hearts
of
the
audience.
An
actor/singer
is
incomplete
without
the
love
and
support
of
a
fan.
We
have
often
seen
instances
where
fans
go
to
any
extent
to
express
their
love
for
their
favourites.
Something
similar
happened
when
a
Tina
Datta
fan
got
inked
to
extend
support
to
the
Uttaran
actress,
who
is
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
A
fan
decided
to
get
inked,
showcasing
his
love
for
the
Bengali
Beauty.
A
picture
is
going
viral
where
the
person
can
be
seen
flaunting
the
tattoo
while
posing
for
the
camera.
The
photo
only
featured
the
hand.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
as
you
start
the
reading
session.
We
bet
the
photo
will
warm
your
hearts
as
it
signifies
the
fan
following
Tina
Datta
has.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Farah
Khan
To
School
Tina
Datta
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Tina
Datta's
war
of
words
with
Shalin
Bhanot
became
the
talk
of
the
town.
Farah
Khan,
who
entered
the
BB
16
house
as
a
special
guest,
slammed
Tina
Datta
for
'bullying'
Shalin
despite
knowing
that
he
was
on
medications.
She
expressed
her
displeasure
over
the
way
Tina
behaved
with
her
former
friend
Shalin
and
even
said
that
Shalin
should
have
responded
back
with
a
befitting
reply.
Farah
said
that
she
would
walk
out
if
Tina
continued
to
not
listen
to
her,
stating
the
Daayan
actress'
attitude
was
the
main
problem.
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination:
Tina
Datta
Nominated
Tina
Datta
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
She
is
in
the
danger
zone
along
with
Shalin
Bhanot,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Priyanka
Choudhary.
The
likes
of
Sumbul
Touqeer,
Shiv
Thakare,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
took
her
name
during
the
nomination
episode.
Last
week,
Soundarya
Sharma
got
evicted
from
the
BB
16
house
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
It
remains
to
be
seen
which
celebrity
will
bid
adieu,
16
days
before
the
grand
finale.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
TINA
DATTA-PRIYANKA
CHOUDHARY'S
FRIENDSHIP
On
a
related
note,
a
doctor
visited
the
sets
of
Bigg
Boss
16
to
treat
Tina
Datta
after
she
ended
up
hurting
her
teeth
due
to
stress.
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
who
has
become
her
close
friend,
got
emotional
as
the
curtains
fell
down
while
the
doctor
took
inspection
of
Tina's
teeth.
The
two
popular
TV
stars
are
grabbing
eyeballs,
courtesy
of
their
growing
bond.
In
yesterday's
episode,
Tina
consoled
Priyanka
Choudhary
after
she
cried
because
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
walked
out
when
she
sat
on
the
chair
to
have
her
food.
Tina
credited
the
Udaariyaan
actress
for
being
her
pillar
of
support,
giving
us
a
picture-perfect
moment.
Do
you
think
Tina
Datta
can
emerge
as
the
finalist
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
