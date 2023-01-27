Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Fan Gets Permanent Tattoo Of Her Name On Hand Ahead Of Finale. PIC Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 16 finale: Tina Datta's fan got a permanent tattoo of her name on hand, showcasing love and support for the Uttaran actress, who is participating in Salman Khan's reality show.

Bigg Boss 16: An artist works hard not only to earn money or achieve fame but also win hearts of the audience. An actor/singer is incomplete without the love and support of a fan. We have often seen instances where fans go to any extent to express their love for their favourites. Something similar happened when a Tina Datta fan got inked to extend support to the Uttaran actress, who is locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

A fan decided to get inked, showcasing his love for the Bengali Beauty. A picture is going viral where the person can be seen flaunting the tattoo while posing for the camera. The photo only featured the hand.

The love for iamTinaDatta is extremely overwhelming. A message from the unknown fan who made a permanent tattoo of #TinaDatta on her hand after saw tina in #BB16 . This is called is love which Tina earned from fans ❣️.



Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Fan Gets Her Named Tattooed A fan club of Tina Datta shared a picture on Twitter where the person flaunted his tattoo. The caption for the post left everyone awestruck and we are sure even Tina Datta will be amazed to see the love that she has earned after participating in Bigg Boss 16. "The love for iamTinaDatta is extremely overwhelming. A message from the unknown fan who made a permanent tattoo of #TinaDatta on her hand after saw tina in #BB16 . This is called is love which Tina earned from fans," the caption read. Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan To School Tina Datta Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta's war of words with Shalin Bhanot became the talk of the town. Farah Khan, who entered the BB 16 house as a special guest, slammed Tina Datta for 'bullying' Shalin despite knowing that he was on medications. She expressed her displeasure over the way Tina behaved with her former friend Shalin and even said that Shalin should have responded back with a befitting reply. Farah said that she would walk out if Tina continued to not listen to her, stating the Daayan actress' attitude was the main problem. Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Tina Datta Nominated Tina Datta has been nominated for elimination this week on Bigg Boss 16. She is in the danger zone along with Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary. The likes of Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia took her name during the nomination episode. Last week, Soundarya Sharma got evicted from the BB 16 house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. It remains to be seen which celebrity will bid adieu, 16 days before the grand finale.

BIGG BOSS 16: TINA DATTA-PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY'S FRIENDSHIP

On a related note, a doctor visited the sets of Bigg Boss 16 to treat Tina Datta after she ended up hurting her teeth due to stress. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who has become her close friend, got emotional as the curtains fell down while the doctor took inspection of Tina's teeth.

The two popular TV stars are grabbing eyeballs, courtesy of their growing bond. In yesterday's episode, Tina consoled Priyanka Choudhary after she cried because Shiv Thakare and MC Stan walked out when she sat on the chair to have her food. Tina credited the Udaariyaan actress for being her pillar of support, giving us a picture-perfect moment.

Do you think Tina Datta can emerge as the finalist of Bigg Boss 16?

