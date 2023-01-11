Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s Mother Reveals Her Top 3 Finalists, Says ‘I Would Love To See…..’

Bigg
Boss
16
is
inching
towards
its
last
leg
and
the
makers
have
introduced
a
massive
twist
in
the
game
with
the
family
week.
To
note,
the
family
members
of
the
contestants
were
seen
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
house
to
support
them.
While
it
started
with
Farah
Khan's
entry
to
support
Sajid
Khan,
Shiv
Thakare's
mother,
Priyanka
Choudhary's
brother,
MC
Stan
Stan's
mother,
Archana
Gautam's
brother
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwali's
father
were
also
seen
entering
the
BB
house
during
the
family
week.
Interestingly,
Shalin
Bhanot's
mother
will
be
seen
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
house
tonight.
She
has
been
quite
happy
with
Shalin's
performance
on
the
show
and
has
been
rooting
for
him.
And
as
there
has
been
a
buzz
about
the
top
3
finalists
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
Shalin's
mother,
in
an
interview
with
Telly
Chakkar,
has
also
revealed
her
top
three
contestants.
She
said,
"As
a
viewer,
I
would
love
to
see
Shalin,
Priyanka,
and
Abdu
as
the
top
three
contestants
as
all
of
them
are
playing
the
game
extremely
well
and
are
giving
so
much
content
to
the
show".
Meanwhile,
Shalin
has
been
making
the
headlines
for
his
frequently
changing
relationship
with
Tina
Datta
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
two
have
been
making
heads
turn
with
the
growing
proximity
and
their
sizzling
chemistry
have
got
the
tongues
wagging.
While
Tina
and
Shalin's
bond
has
been
termed
as
fake,
the
two
have
claimed
to
be
genuine
with
their
feelings.
And
now,
as
Shalin's
mother
is
entering
the
show,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
her
take
on
this.
On
the
other
hand,
Tina
Datta's
mother
will
also
be
seen
making
her
way
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
tonight.
As
it
will
be
an
emotional
moment
for
Tina
and
her
mother,
the
latter
will
be
seen
warning
her
against
Shalin
and
was
seen
saying
that
the
Naagin
actor
doesn't
have
true
feelings.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 19:47 [IST]