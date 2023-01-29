Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Reveals Top 3 Finalists Ahead Of Grand Finale; Names Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv &...

Bigg
Boss
16
never
misses
a
chance
to
surprise
the
audience.
And
while
it
is
just
a
couple
of
days
left
before
the
grand
finale,
there
are
speculations
about
who
will
emerge
as
the
finalists.
So
far,
the
popular
reality
show
has
got
its
top
7
contestants
in
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare,
Archana
Gautam,
MC
Stan,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
As
everyone
has
been
speculating
about
the
finalists
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
Tina
Datta,
who
was
recently
eliminated
from
the
show,
has
revealed
the
top
3
finalists
of
the
season.
While
interacting
with
the
media,
Tina
stated,
"Genuinely,
keeping
the
game
in
perspective
-
Priyanka
for
sure,
Shiv
because
uske
apne
opinions
aur
mudde
rahe
hain
and
Archana
because
chahe
who
acha
ho
bura
ho
jaise
bhi,
logon
ko
hurt
karde
ya
kuch
baatein
aggression
me
bol
deti
hai
bina
soche
samjhe
but
dil
ki
achi
hai
care
karti
hai.
So
definitely
ye
teen
ko
main
dekhna
chahungi".
Furthermore,
Tina
also
spoke
about
which
contestant
she
would
like
to
be
in
touch
with
post
the
show
and
said,
"Will
continue
friendship
with
Priyanka,
she
has
been
an
amazing
friend
and
Archana
ke
saath
bhi".
Apart
from
this,
Tina
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
for
her
troubled
equation
with
Shalin
Bhanot.
In
fact,
the
rumoured
lovebirds
had
turned
rivals
of
late
and
was
seen
washing
each
other's
dirty
linen
on
national
television.
In
fact,
Farah
Khan
had
even
slammed
her
for
allegedly
bullying
Shalin.
There
were
reports
that
Tina
and
Farah
even
got
into
an
argument
and
the
latter
even
walked
out
on
the
Uttaran
actress.
Talking
about
it,
"She
did
not
walk
out,
it
was
a
wrong
edit.
She
said
that
she
is
upset
to
mai
paani
peene
ja
rahi
hu
aur
wo
paani
pee
ke
wapas
aa
gayi.
It
was
a
wrong
narrative.
It
was
a
completey
different
situation
jo
aap
logon
ko
dekhne
ko
mila
tha".
And
now,
as
Tina
is
out
of
the
show,
she
has
claimed
that
she
will
not
be
talking
to
Shalin
outside
the
BB
house.
Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 21:33 [IST]