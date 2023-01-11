Bigg Boss 16: Sangita Ghosh Reveals Top 3 Finalists; Sends Love To Ankit Gupta, Says ‘Jese The Vaise Hi Rahe’

Bigg
Boss
16
is
now
in
its
last
leg
and
every
contestant
is
making
its
best
to
make
it
to
the
grand
finale.
As
of
now,
the
popular
reality
show
is
witnessing
family
week
wherein
the
family
members
of
the
housemates
were
entering
the
BB
house
and
the
contestants
are
on
an
emotional
roller
coaster
ride.
Amid
this,
there
has
been
speculations
about
who
all
will
make
it
to
the
grand
finale
as
the
countdown
for
the
big
night
has
begun.
And
while,
everyone
is
brimming
with
opinions,
popular
television
actress
Sangita
Ghosh
has
spilled
beans
about
who
will
be
the
to
3
finalists
of
the
season.
During
an
interactive
session
on
Instagram,
when
Sangita
was
quizzed
about
who
will
be
the
top
3
finalists
as
per
her,
she
responded
saying
Nimrit
Ahluwalia,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Priyanka
Choudhary.
Furthermore,
the
Swaran
Ghar
actress
was
also
seen
sending
love
to
Ankit
Gupta
who
has
been
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boff
16.
She
was
all
praises
for
the
Udaariyaan
star
and
his
game.
She
wrote,
"Miss
you
Ankit.
You
play
with
dignity.
Jeise
the
weise
hi
rahe.
Bilkul
real.
Proud
of
you".
Her
statement
certainly
left
the
Ankit
fans
beam
with
pride.
Meanwhile,
Sangita
was
also
quizzed
if
she
has
plans
to
do
Bigg
Boss
17.
To
this,
the
actress
replied
saying,
"Itni
jaldi
koi
kaise
batayega.
Abhi
bahot
time
hai.
Enjoy
BB16".
Talking
about
BB16,
the
popular
reality
show
witnessed
an
interesing
nomination
task
wherein
MC
Stan,
Nimrit
Ahluwali,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
Sreejita
De
have
been
nominated
for
elimination.
It
will
be
interesting
see
who
will
be
the
first
contestant
to
get
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16
in
2023.
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16,
which
was
supposed
to
end
in
January
2023,
got
an
extension
by
four
weeks.
The
popular
reality
show
will
now
pull
its
curtains
down
in
mid-february.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 15:43 [IST]