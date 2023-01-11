Bigg Boss 16: Sangita Ghosh Reveals Top 3 Finalists; Sends Love To Ankit Gupta, Says ‘Jese The Vaise Hi Rahe’

Bigg Boss 16 is now in its last leg and every contestant is making its best to make it to the grand finale. As of now, the popular reality show is witnessing family week wherein the family members of the housemates were entering the BB house and the contestants are on an emotional roller coaster ride. Amid this, there has been speculations about who all will make it to the grand finale as the countdown for the big night has begun. And while, everyone is brimming with opinions, popular television actress Sangita Ghosh has spilled beans about who will be the to 3 finalists of the season.

During an interactive session on Instagram, when Sangita was quizzed about who will be the top 3 finalists as per her, she responded saying Nimrit Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary. Furthermore, the Swaran Ghar actress was also seen sending love to Ankit Gupta who has been eliminated from Bigg Boff 16. She was all praises for the Udaariyaan star and his game. She wrote, "Miss you Ankit. You play with dignity. Jeise the weise hi rahe. Bilkul real. Proud of you". Her statement certainly left the Ankit fans beam with pride.

Meanwhile, Sangita was also quizzed if she has plans to do Bigg Boss 17. To this, the actress replied saying, "Itni jaldi koi kaise batayega. Abhi bahot time hai. Enjoy BB16".

Talking about BB16, the popular reality show witnessed an interesing nomination task wherein MC Stan, Nimrit Ahluwali, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Sreejita De have been nominated for elimination. It will be interesting see who will be the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 in 2023.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which was supposed to end in January 2023, got an extension by four weeks. The popular reality show will now pull its curtains down in mid-february.