BB16: Ex Contestant Reveals Top 3 Finalists Ahead Of The Finale; Names Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary And…..
As it is just a month left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, former BB contestant has revealed the top 3 finalists of the show ahead of the grand finale which includes Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary.
Bigg
Boss
16
is
in
its
last
leg
and
the
audience
is
excited
for
the
grand
finale
of
the
show.
It
is
reported
that
the
popular
reality
show
will
be
having
its
grand
finale
in
mid
February
and
the
speculations
are
rife
about
which
contestants
will
be
making
it
to
the
grand
finale.
Every
contestant
is
undoubtedly
trying
their
best
to
emerge
as
the
top
contender
for
the
winner's
trophy.
And
now,
ahead
of
the
grand
finale,
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
Gaurav
Chopra
has
spilled
beans
about
the
top
contestants
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter,
Gaurav
declared
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shalin
Bhanot
as
the
top
3
finalists
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
He
tweeted,
"A
month
into
the
finale.
The
3
finalists
according
to
me:
#Shiv
#Shalin
#priyanka.
Must
mention
that
this
is
#biggboss
and
it
can
change
in
any
week.
#Biggboss16".
Well,
Shiv
and
Priyanka
has
certainly
emerged
as
the
strongest
contestants
of
the
show
and
looks
like
it
will
be
a
strong
fight
between
Shiv
and
Prioyanka.
Meanwhile,
a
recent
report
has
also
suggested
that
Bigg
Boss
16
might
have
another
extension.
To
note,
the
show
was
earlier
extended
by
four
weeks.
And
now
it
is
reported
that
the
popular
reality
show
will
again
be
extended
by
a
couple
of
weeks.
The
media
reports
also
suggested
that
some
new
wild
card
entries
will
be
entering
the
house.
However,
no
official
announcement
has
been
made
in
this
regard.
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
witnessing
a
major
dhamaka
in
the
house
this
weekend.
After
all,
four
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
which
includes
Sreejita
De,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Nimrit
Ahluwalia
and
MC
Stan.
On
the
other
hand,
media
reports
also
suggest
that
Sajid
Khan
and
Abdu
Rozik
will
be
stepping
out
of
the
BB
house
this
weekend
due
to
prior
work
commitments.
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 18:37 [IST]