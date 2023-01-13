BB16: Ex Contestant Reveals Top 3 Finalists Ahead Of The Finale; Names Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary And…..

As it is just a month left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, former BB contestant has revealed the top 3 finalists of the show ahead of the grand finale which includes Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary.

Bigg Boss 16 is in its last leg and the audience is excited for the grand finale of the show. It is reported that the popular reality show will be having its grand finale in mid February and the speculations are rife about which contestants will be making it to the grand finale. Every contestant is undoubtedly trying their best to emerge as the top contender for the winner's trophy. And now, ahead of the grand finale, former Bigg Boss contestant Gaurav Chopra has spilled beans about the top contestants of Bigg Boss 16.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Gaurav declared Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot as the top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss 16. He tweeted, "A month into the finale.

The 3 finalists according to me: #Shiv #Shalin #priyanka. Must mention that this is #biggboss and it can change in any week. #Biggboss16". Well, Shiv and Priyanka has certainly emerged as the strongest contestants of the show and looks like it will be a strong fight between Shiv and Prioyanka.

Meanwhile, a recent report has also suggested that Bigg Boss 16 might have another extension. To note, the show was earlier extended by four weeks. And now it is reported that the popular reality show will again be extended by a couple of weeks. The media reports also suggested that some new wild card entries will be entering the house. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 will be witnessing a major dhamaka in the house this weekend. After all, four contestants have been nominated for elimination which includes Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Ahluwalia and MC Stan. On the other hand, media reports also suggest that Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik will be stepping out of the BB house this weekend due to prior work commitments.