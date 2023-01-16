Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Become FIRST Finalist Of Salman Khan's Show?
Bigg Boss 16 Ticket to Finale: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has become the new captain of BB 16 house, replacing Shiv Thakare. She can emerge as the first finalist of Salman Khan's reality show; however, there's a big catch.
Bigg
Boss
16
Ticket
to
Finale:
Ladies
and
gentlemen,
hold
on
to
your
seats
as
the
race
for
the
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
has
commenced.
The
makers
have
released
a
new
promo,
giving
us
an
indication
of
the
upcoming
episodes
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
After
an
explosive
Sunday
episode,
all
eyes
are
on
the
Monday
(January
16)
episode
as
the
competition
will
get
intensified.
Guess
what?
Bigg
Boss
announced
that
the
deserving
'Top
9'
contestants
of
BB
16
will
get
an
opportunity
to
compete
in
Ticket
to
Finale
task.
The
housemates
expressed
their
excitement
on
reaching
the
next
stage
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
BIGG
BOSS
16
TICKET
TO
FINALE
TWIST
The
creative
team
has
introduced
a
new
twist
for
the
Ticket
to
Finale
task.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
has
become
the
new
captain
of
the
BB
16
house,
replacing
her
friend
Shiv
Thakare.
However,
there's
a
big
catch
as
captaincy
is
attached
with
the
Ticket
to
Finale.
Nimrit
has
to
ensure
that
she
continues
to
remain
the
captain
and
not
get
fired,
if
she
desires
to
become
the
first
finalist
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
"Show
ki
shuruat
mein
Nimrit
ko
phela
captain
banaya
tha.
Aaj
bhi
iss
climax
ki
shuruat
mein,
main
Nimrit
ko
firse
captain
bana
raha
hu.
Ek
baat
yaad
rakhna,
aapko
unse
captaincy
chinni
hai
(I
made
Nimrit
the
first
captain
of
show
on
first
day.
As
the
climax
begins,
I
am
once
againg
making
her
the
new
captain.
Remember
one
thing,
you
have
to
take
away
the
captaincy
from
her)," Bigg
Boss
told
the
contestants.
BIGG
BOSS
16
UPDATE:
TINA
DATTA,
SHALIN
BHANOT
PLOT
AGAINST
NIMRIT
KAUR
AHLUWALIA
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot,
while
talking
to
Priyanka
Chahar,
said
that
they
have
to
use
measures
to
take
away
the
captaincy
from
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia.
From
refusing
to
do
household
chores
to
breaking
the
rules,
Tina
and
Shalin
made
several
plans
to
snatch
captaincy
from
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actress.
NIMRIT
CAN
BE
YOUR
FIRST
FINALIST
OF
BIGG
BOSS
16
BUT...
If
things
go
well,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
can
become
Bigg
Boss
16
first
finalist.
However,
she
will
have
to
tackle
the
competition
from
her
rivals
Archana
Gautam,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
She
will
also
face
stiff
competition
from
her
friends
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan
and
Sumbul
Touqeer.
It
remains
to
be
seen
if
the
Mandali
members
will
support
Nimrit
at
this
crucial
stage
of
the
game
or
they
will
plot
against
her.
Considering
it's
a
golden
opportunity
for
every
housemate,
expect
fireworks
and
more
drama
in
the
upcoming
episodes.
NIMRIT
BECOMES
BIGG
BOSS
16
CAPTAIN
AGAIN
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
equalled
Shiv
Thakare's
record
of
being
the
captain
for
the
fourth
time.
Interestingly,
the
fans
have
expressed
their
displeasure
over
the
kind
of
support
that
has
been
given
to
her
since
the
beginning
of
the
show.
So
@BiggBoss
is
all
about
favouring
their
BAHU'S...
Nimrit
has
always
got
captaincy
in
KHAIRAT,
1st
BB
made
her
captain,
Then
#ShivThakare
And
now
again
BB..