Bigg Boss 16: EX Winner Calls Shalin Bhanot ‘Cute’, Says ‘He Was The Funniest Today’
Bigg Boss 16 Update: Ever since Tina Datta’s eviction from Salman Khan’s show, Shalin Bhanot is looking happy and chirpy. In the last few episodes, he showed his fun side while interacting with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan.
Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
16
has
reached
its
final
leg
and
the
controversial
reality
show
is
just
two
weeks
away
from
its
grand
finale.
Hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
BB
16
witnessed
the
eviction
of
Uttaran
star
Tina
Datta
last
week.
Her
elimination
brought
in
a
breath
of
fresh
air
for
Shalin
Bhanot
on
the
show.
The
actress
was
bashed
by
Farah
Khan
for
bullying
him
and
mocking
his
mental
stage
all
of
last
week
making
the
usually
chirpy
Shalin
very
upset
and
retracted
from
the
show.
Ever
since
his
fight
with
Tina
Datta,
Shalin
has
been
playing
alone
and
doesn't
have
any
support
from
his
co-contestants.
With
only
seven
people
remaining
in
the
show
now,
Shalin
has
been
spending
time
with
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
these
days.
Netizens
are
loving
their
new-found
camaraderie
and
candid
conversations.
After
pranking
Shiv
&
Stan
recently
about
a
ghost
staying
with
them
inside
the
Bigg
Biss
house,
Shalin
has
been
spending
time
conversing
with
the
cameras
&
audience
has
taken
to
liking
this
side
too.
He's
been
entertaining
the
audience
with
his
funny
stories
as
he
narrates
them
to
Shiv
and
Stan
who
can't
stop
laughing.
Last
night's
episode
saw
a
serious
task
that
involved
housemates
trying
to
win
back
the
Ticket
to
Finale
Week
from
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia.
Bigg
Boss
brought
in
a
new
twist
and
gave
power
to
fellow
contestants
to
decide
whether
to
keep
them
in
the
competition
or
eliminate
their
chances
to
win
the
ticket.
Every
housemate
got
a
cassette
of
a
fellow
housemate.
In
order
to
oust
a
person
from
the
race,
contestants
had
to
destroy
their
cassette.
Shalin's
cassette
was
given
to
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan.
During
the
task,
Shalin
requested
Sumbul
to
not
remove
him
from
the
ticket
to
finale
week
race
as
he
wishes
to
be
the
captain
but
to
no
avail.
However,
the
Imlie
star
was
in
no
mood
to
save
him
and
destroyed
his
cassette.
Interestingly,
the
actor
didn't
pick
up
a
fight
but
spoke
to
the
cameras
in
a
funny
way.
He
was
even
seen
narrating
yet
another
story
to
Shiv
and
Stan
who
interrupted
him
multiple
times
and
the
entire
scene
was
pretty
funny.
Like
many
of
his
fans,
Bigg
Boss
7
winner
Gauahar
Khan
too
enjoyed
Shalin's
antics
&]and
praised
him
on
social
media.
She
tweeted,
"Shalin
was
the
funniest
today!
Heheheheh
#cute
#bb16
band
bajj
gayi
hai
uski."
Take
a
look
at
his
post
below:
Shalin
was
the
funniest
today
!
Heheheheh
#cute
#bb16
band
bajj
gayi
hai
uski