Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan REACTS To Shalin Bhanot’s Breakdown; Says ‘I Laughed Very Hard….’

Bigg
Boss
16
has
been
witnessing
a
massive
twist
recently
after
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta
turned
into
foes.
After
their
rumoured
love
affair,
Tina
and
Shalin
are
seen
washing
each
other's
dirty
linen
on
the
national
television.
While
Tina
has
found
a
new
friend
in
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Shalin
Bhanot
seems
to
have
lost
all
bonds
in
the
house.
He
was
not
just
seen
sitting
alone
in
the
BB
house.
In
fact,
he
was
even
seen
requesting
Bigg
Boss
to
have
a
conversation
with
him
wherein
he
was
seen
losing
his
calm.
Shalin
not
just
had
a
breakdown
but
was
also
seen
claiming
that
no
one
in
the
house
has
a
chance
to
win
the
game
except
him.
While
his
breakdown
in
the
confession
room
grabbed
a
lot
of
eyeballs,
former
Bigg
Boss
7
contestant
Gauahar
Khan
shared
her
views
about
it
and
spoke
about
how
she
was
amused
by
Shalin's
claims.
The
actress
wrote,
"It's
sad
to
see
ppl
disturbed
on
the
show!
It's
a
fact
that
it
tests
u,
feel
bad
for
Shalin,
but
I'm
sorry
I
also
laughed
very
hard
every
time
he
said
I'm
gonna
win
the
show
nobody
stands
a
chance,
I
mean
it
was
cute
but
also
a
lil
too
predictive".
Meanwhile,
Shalin
and
Tina's
mudslinging
on
national
television
grabbed
a
lot
of
eyeballs
and
it
also
came
on
Salman
Khan's
radar.
The
superstar
was
seen
slamming
Shalin
for
making
an
offensive
remark
about
Tina,
he
also
schooled
the
Uttaran
actress
for
mudslinging
as
well.
To
note,
Shalin
and
Tina
are
currently
in
the
danger
zone
this
week
as
they
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
along
with
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
Soundarya
Sharma.
As
the
non-nominated
contestants
have
to
decide
who
will
get
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16,
it
will
be
interesting
to
which
nominated
contestant
will
be
walking
out
of
the
popular
reality
show
tonight.
Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 18:08 [IST]