Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan REACTS To Soundarya Sharma’s Eviction: Says ‘I Don’t Agree With Shiv & Priyanka’

Bigg
Boss
16
is
in
its
last
leg
and
the
makers
are
coming
up
with
interesting
twists
in
the
game.
The
recent
twist
was
Soundarya
Sharma's
elimination.
The
actress
was
nominated
with
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
she
was
eliminated
on
the
basis
of
votes
from
the
housemates.
Soundarya's
elimination
has
undoubtedly
come
as
a
shock
for
everyone
and
has
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
Amid
this,
Gauahar
Khan
has
expressed
her
disappointment
towards
Soundarya's
eviction.
To
note,
as
the
non-nominated
contestants
were
supposed
to
decide
who
will
get
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16
on
the
basis
of
their
involvement
in
the
show,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
were
quite
vocal
about
their
views
against
Soundarya.
While
Archana
Gautam,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan
and
Sumbul
voted
for
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta,
Shiv
and
Priyanka
were
of
the
opinion
that
the
duo
had
been
giving
content
with
their
'fake'
bond
or
rivalry.
Talking
about
the
same,
former
Bigg
Boss
7
contestant
Gauahar
tweeted
that
Soundarya
Sharma
was
quite
involved
in
everything
in
the
house.
She
wrote,
"Just
by
having
relationship
issues
u
don't
become
involved
in
a
show.
Soundarya
has
been
most
involved
in
everything.
She
stood
out
as
an
individual.
The
housemates
r
so
wrong
in
how
they
perceive
involvement!"
Gauahar
further
emphasised
that
she
doesn't
coincide
with
Shiv
and
Priyanka's
decision
and
believes
that
Soundarya
Sharma
deserved
to
say.
Gauahar
tweeted,
"Priyanka
drove
this
decision,
to
get
Soundarya
out,
I
wonder
if
lesser
women
around
means
lesser
competition.
I
do
not
agree
at
all
with
shiv
n
Priyanka.
Soundarya
was
stronger
than
most
in
there!"
To
note,
Gauahar
Khan
isn't
the
only
celeb
who
has
been
upset
with
Soundarya
Sharma's
elimination.
Earlier,
Shekhar
Suman
had
also
tweeted
about
the
same
and
wrote
that
Soundarya
deserved
to
stay
in
the
house.
He
tweeted,
"Soundarya
did
not
deserve
to
go.
And
wat
a
shit
send
-off
she
was
given".
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 2:13 [IST]