Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan REACTS To Soundarya Sharma’s Eviction: Says ‘I Don’t Agree With Shiv & Priyanka’

Bigg Boss 16 is in its last leg and the makers are coming up with interesting twists in the game. The recent twist was Soundarya Sharma's elimination. The actress was nominated with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan and she was eliminated on the basis of votes from the housemates. Soundarya's elimination has undoubtedly come as a shock for everyone and has left everyone brimming with an opinion. Amid this, Gauahar Khan has expressed her disappointment towards Soundarya's eviction.

To note, as the non-nominated contestants were supposed to decide who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 on the basis of their involvement in the show, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary were quite vocal about their views against Soundarya. While Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Sumbul voted for Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, Shiv and Priyanka were of the opinion that the duo had been giving content with their 'fake' bond or rivalry. Talking about the same, former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Gauahar tweeted that Soundarya Sharma was quite involved in everything in the house. She wrote, "Just by having relationship issues u don't become involved in a show. Soundarya has been most involved in everything. She stood out as an individual. The housemates r so wrong in how they perceive involvement!"

Just by having relationship issues u don’t become involved in a show . Soundarya has been most involved in everything. She stood out as an individual. The housemates r so wrong in how they perceive involvement! #bb16 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 22, 2023

Gauahar further emphasised that she doesn't coincide with Shiv and Priyanka's decision and believes that Soundarya Sharma deserved to say. Gauahar tweeted, "Priyanka drove this decision, to get Soundarya out, I wonder if lesser women around means lesser competition. I do not agree at all with shiv n Priyanka. Soundarya was stronger than most in there!"

Priyanka drove this decision, to get Soundarya out , I wonder if lesser women around means lesser competition. I do not agree at all with shiv n Priyanka . Soundarya was stronger than most in there ! #bb16 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 22, 2023

To note, Gauahar Khan isn't the only celeb who has been upset with Soundarya Sharma's elimination. Earlier, Shekhar Suman had also tweeted about the same and wrote that Soundarya deserved to stay in the house. He tweeted, "Soundarya did not deserve to go. And wat a shit send -off she was given".