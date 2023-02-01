Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Host To Finale Date; Here’s Everything To Know About The Big Event

Bigg
Boss
16
has
been
one
of
the
most
loved
and
popular
reality
shows
on
Indian
television
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
The
show
went
on
air
in
October
last
year
and
came
with
an
interesting
ensemble
of
contestants.
And
now,
the
show
is
in
its
18th
week
and
has
got
its
top
7
contestants
which
include
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Archana
Gautam
and
MC
Stan.
And
now,
the
popular
reality
show
is
in
its
last
leg
and
as
we
are
heading
towards
the
grand
finale,
here's
everything
you
need
to
know
about
the
last
leg.
Bigg
Boss
16
Grand
Finale
Date
To
note,
Bigg
Boss
16
was
earlier
supposed
to
end
in
January
2022.
However,
the
popular
reality
show
got
an
extension
for
four
weeks.
Now,
Bigg
Boss
16
will
have
its
grand
finale
on
February
12
this
year.
Bigg
Boss
16
Grand
Finale
When
And
Where
To
Watch
Wondering
where
to
watch
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
Well,
you
can
watch
Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finale
on
Colors
or
on
Voot.
The
big
event
is
expected
to
begin
at
9
pm
and
will
end
with
the
announcement
of
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Bigg
Boss
16
Grand
Finale
Host
Bigg
Boss
16
witnessed
a
massive
twist
after
Farah
Khan
replaced
Salman
Khan
as
the
new
host.
Besides,
there
are
reports
that
Karan
Johar
will
be
hosting
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
this
weekend.
Needless
to
say,
there
are
speculations
about
who
will
be
hosting
Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finale.
Well,
it
happens
to
be
Salman
Khan.
Yes!
As
per
the
media
reports,
Salman
will
be
returning
to
the
popular
reality
show
to
host
the
grand
finale.
Bigg
Boss
16
Grand
Finale:
Finalists
As
the
grand
finale
is
around
the
corner,
so
far
four
contestants
have
made
it
to
the
finale
week.
This
includes
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
who
had
won
the
ticket
to
finale
week,
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Archana
Gautam.
Meanwhile,
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
MC
Stan
have
been
nominated
for
elimination.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
among
the
trio
will
make
it
to
the
grand
finale
week.
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 16:12 [IST]