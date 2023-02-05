Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Makes It To Top 6; Here’s How He Celebrated The Achievement

Bigg
Boss
16
is
now
set
for
its
finale
week
and
the
excitement
for
the
grand
finale
is
palpable.
Interestingly,
the
popular
reality
show
witnessed
its
last
weekend
ka
vaar
episode
which
came
with
a
lot
of
masala
and
as
quoted
by
host
Karan
Johar
-
'one
of
the
biggest
elimination
of
the
season'.
Yes!
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
has
been
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16.
While
her
elimination
left
her
fans
heartbroken,
the
popular
reality
show
has
got
its
top
6
finalists
in
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Archana
Gautam.
Sidharth
Shukla
Ki
Yaad...:
Bigg
Boss
16
Fans
Compare
Shiv
Thakare
To
BB
13
Winner
After
Torture
Task
Needless
to
say,
it
is
a
moment
of
pride
for
Shiv
Thakare
who
has
managed
to
escape
elimination
just
ahead
of
the
grand
finale.
And
he
was
seen
celebrating
the
moment
of
pride
in
a
special
way.
Soon
after
making
it
to
the
finale
week
as
a
finalist,
Shiv
was
seen
getting
down
on
his
knees
in
the
garden
area
and
bowed
down
as
a
mark
of
respect
for
Bigg
Boss
to
express
his
gratitude
towards
the
opportunity.
MC
Stan,
who
was
also
present
at
the
moment,
was
also
touched
by
Shiv's
gesture
and
stated
that
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
winner
deserves
to
be
in
the
finalists
as
it
has
been
his
dream.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Ex-Winner
Roots
For
Shiv
Thakare
As
He
Urges
Fans
To
Vote
For
Him;
Says
'Jaise
Wo
Khelta
Hai.....'
Meanwhile,
Sumbul
Touqeer,
who
has
been
quite
elated
with
her
elimination,
admitted
that
she
was
quite
worried
about
Shiv's
elimination
as
the
mandali
members
were
nominated
this
week
because
of
her.
She
even
stated
that
Shiv
deserves
to
be
on
the
show.
This
isn't
all.
Sumbul
also
told
the
mandali,
"Kuch
bhi
ho
finale
me,
trophy
mandali
ke
paas
aani
chahiye".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
lifting
the
trophy
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
To
note,
Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finale
will
take
place
on
February
12
and
will
be
hosted
by
Salman
Khan.
Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 1:49 [IST]