Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Makes It To Top 6; Here’s How He Celebrated The Achievement

Bigg Boss 16 is now set for its finale week and the excitement for the grand finale is palpable. Interestingly, the popular reality show witnessed its last weekend ka vaar episode which came with a lot of masala and as quoted by host Karan Johar - 'one of the biggest elimination of the season'. Yes! Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. While her elimination left her fans heartbroken, the popular reality show has got its top 6 finalists in Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam.

Needless to say, it is a moment of pride for Shiv Thakare who has managed to escape elimination just ahead of the grand finale. And he was seen celebrating the moment of pride in a special way. Soon after making it to the finale week as a finalist, Shiv was seen getting down on his knees in the garden area and bowed down as a mark of respect for Bigg Boss to express his gratitude towards the opportunity. MC Stan, who was also present at the moment, was also touched by Shiv's gesture and stated that the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner deserves to be in the finalists as it has been his dream.

OUR SUPERSTAR SHIV THAKARE 💯



Salute to @ShivThakare9 , never seen someone with such dedication, passion & respect for the @BiggBoss show.



This gratitude & humbleness makes you special 😍 !!#ShivThakare #BiggBoss16

Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer, who has been quite elated with her elimination, admitted that she was quite worried about Shiv's elimination as the mandali members were nominated this week because of her. She even stated that Shiv deserves to be on the show. This isn't all. Sumbul also told the mandali, "Kuch bhi ho finale me, trophy mandali ke paas aani chahiye". It will be interesting to see who will be lifting the trophy on Bigg Boss 16. To note, Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will take place on February 12 and will be hosted by Salman Khan.