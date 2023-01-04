Bigg Boss 16 Jan 4 Highlights: Abdu Rozik Dons The Avatar Of Abdu Leela, Hilariously Tries To Woo Shiv Thakare

The January 4 episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed Archana crying early in the morning and telling Soundarya that she is upset that her image in the house has been made up as if she is the one who keeps on fighting. She went on to add that she doesn’t want to fight anymore and how Abdu also ignored her yesterday saying that his duties start from tomorrow onwards. Soundarya was then seen going to the mandali and telling them that Archana has cried the whole night.

Later, Abdu was seen putting a towel on his head and pretending to be a gorgeous girl named Abdu Leela. He flirted with Shiv whilst they both acted as if they were on a bike ride. Soon, the ration task commenced and the Bigg Boss garden was turned into a fun fair with game stalls, candy, cold drinks and soft toys. Every time Bigg Boss revealed that there were three doors but only one door consisted of ration. He also announced Abdu will be the sanchalak and that he could take whatever he wants from the ration from any contestant.

The first games begin and one contestant from each room has to go. Whoever gets a chit by bursting the bubbles can open the door. Sreejita, Priyanka, Archana, and Shiv go in the balloon stall. Sreejita gets the chit and opens the door but, it’s empty behind the door. The other contestants get to take cold drinks and ration from the other two doors. The task went on for a while and Archana walked out saying that it was cheating while Nimrit and Priyanka also got into an argument.

Meanwhile, Archana and Stan’s mood was still off and as a result, Soundarya and Sajid were seen cheering up Archana. On the other side, Shalin went up to Stan and asked him to stay strong as it’s a matter of a mere few weeks now. Soon, Bigg Boss concluded the task because Archana and MC Stan were sulking the whole time and were bringing their personal matters into the task. This was followed by a fight over the ration among the housemates. Even Bigg Boss got upset with Tina for stealing chocolates that were kept in the garden for the task.