Bigg Boss 16 Jan 4 Highlights: Abdu Rozik Dons The Avatar Of Abdu Leela, Hilariously Tries To Woo Shiv Thakare

The
January
4
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16
witnessed
Archana
crying
early
in
the
morning
and
telling
Soundarya
that
she
is
upset
that
her
image
in
the
house
has
been
made
up
as
if
she
is
the
one
who
keeps
on
fighting.
She
went
on
to
add
that
she
doesn’t
want
to
fight
anymore
and
how
Abdu
also
ignored
her
yesterday
saying
that
his
duties
start
from
tomorrow
onwards.
Soundarya
was
then
seen
going
to
the
mandali
and
telling
them
that
Archana
has
cried
the
whole
night.
Later,
Abdu
was
seen
putting
a
towel
on
his
head
and
pretending
to
be
a
gorgeous
girl
named
Abdu
Leela.
He
flirted
with
Shiv
whilst
they
both
acted
as
if
they
were
on
a
bike
ride.
Soon,
the
ration
task
commenced
and
the
Bigg
Boss
garden
was
turned
into
a
fun
fair
with
game
stalls,
candy,
cold
drinks
and
soft
toys.
Every
time
Bigg
Boss
revealed
that
there
were
three
doors
but
only
one
door
consisted
of
ration.
He
also
announced
Abdu
will
be
the
sanchalak
and
that
he
could
take
whatever
he
wants
from
the
ration
from
any
contestant.
The
first
games
begin
and
one
contestant
from
each
room
has
to
go.
Whoever
gets
a
chit
by
bursting
the
bubbles
can
open
the
door.
Sreejita,
Priyanka,
Archana,
and
Shiv
go
in
the
balloon
stall.
Sreejita
gets
the
chit
and
opens
the
door
but,
it’s
empty
behind
the
door.
The
other
contestants
get
to
take
cold
drinks
and
ration
from
the
other
two
doors.
The
task
went
on
for
a
while
and
Archana
walked
out
saying
that
it
was
cheating
while
Nimrit
and
Priyanka
also
got
into
an
argument.
Meanwhile,
Archana
and
Stan’s
mood
was
still
off
and
as
a
result,
Soundarya
and
Sajid
were
seen
cheering
up
Archana.
On
the
other
side,
Shalin
went
up
to
Stan
and
asked
him
to
stay
strong
as
it’s
a
matter
of
a
mere
few
weeks
now.
Soon,
Bigg
Boss
concluded
the
task
because
Archana
and
MC
Stan
were
sulking
the
whole
time
and
were
bringing
their
personal
matters
into
the
task.
This
was
followed
by
a
fight
over
the
ration
among
the
housemates.
Even
Bigg
Boss
got
upset
with
Tina
for
stealing
chocolates
that
were
kept
in
the
garden
for
the
task.