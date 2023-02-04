Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s Special Message For Priyanka Choudhary As Her Fans Trend ‘Arising Winner Priyanka’

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
who
first
rose
to
fame
after
playing
the
lead
role
in
Colors
TV's
Udaariyaan,
is
currently
seen
as
a
contestant
in
Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
16.
Hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
the
show
has
been
fetching
great
numbers
ever
since
its
premiere
in
October
last
year
and
Priyanka
has
been
continuously
grabbing
the
attention
of
loyal
viewers
for
different
reasons.
The
sixteenth
season
of
the
controversial
reality
series
is
all
set
to
wrap
up
next
week
and
the
actress
has
entered
the
finale
week
along
with
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Archana
Gautam,
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
As
Priyanka
is
counted
among
the
strongest
players
on
the
show,
her
fans
have
been
continuously
showing
their
support
for
her
on
social
media.
Today
(February
4),
since
morning,
her
fans
have
been
trending
'ARISING
WINNER
PRIYANKA'
on
Twitter
and
it
has
already
crossed
the
2.5
million
tweets.
Well,
his
post
is
surely
going
to
make
PriyAnkit
fans
super
happy.
ANKIT
GUPTA'S
NEW
SHOW
JUNOONIYATT
While
Priyanka
is
making
headlines
with
her
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
16,
Ankit
Gupta
is
all
set
to
return
to
the
small
screen
after
leaving
the
BB
16
house
in
December.
While
his
contestants
voted
him
out,
the
actor
bagged
a
new
show
within
a
few
days
after
his
exit
from
Bigg
Boss
16.
Ankit
has
bagged
the
lead
role
of
Jahaan
in
Colors
TV's
Junooniyatt
co-starring
Gautam
Singh
Vig
and
Neha
Rana.
The
musical
drama
is
slated
to
premiere
from
February
13
from
Monday
to
Friday
at
the
time
slot
of
8:30
pm.