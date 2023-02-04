Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s Special Message For Priyanka Choudhary As Her Fans Trend ‘Arising Winner Priyanka’

Bigg Boss 16: As the grand finale is just a week away now, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s fans have been trending ‘Arising Winner Priyanka’ since morning. Now, Ankit Gupta has reacted to the trend.

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who first rose to fame after playing the lead role in Colors TV's Udaariyaan, is currently seen as a contestant in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the show has been fetching great numbers ever since its premiere in October last year and Priyanka has been continuously grabbing the attention of loyal viewers for different reasons.

The sixteenth season of the controversial reality series is all set to wrap up next week and the actress has entered the finale week along with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot.

As Priyanka is counted among the strongest players on the show, her fans have been continuously showing their support for her on social media. Today (February 4), since morning, her fans have been trending 'ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA' on Twitter and it has already crossed the 2.5 million tweets.

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Hits A Big Milestone Ahead Of Finale, Breaks Record Of Last 3 Seasons

Ahead of the grand finale, Priyanka's BFF Ankit Gupta too reacted to the ongoing trend by her fans and shared a special message for her.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ankit Gupta shown his support for Priyanka and stated that she deserves to win Bigg Boss 16.

He wrote, "So much excitement in the air for Priyanka to get home the trophy! All my love and support to her, really hoping she wins this - she deserves it the most!"

Take a look at his Instagram story below:

Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: THIS Contestant Is The New Topper, Beats Priyanka Choudhary In Most Popular List

Well, his post is surely going to make PriyAnkit fans super happy.

ANKIT GUPTA'S NEW SHOW JUNOONIYATT

While Priyanka is making headlines with her stint in Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta is all set to return to the small screen after leaving the BB 16 house in December. While his contestants voted him out, the actor bagged a new show within a few days after his exit from Bigg Boss 16.

Ankit has bagged the lead role of Jahaan in Colors TV's Junooniyatt co-starring Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana. The musical drama is slated to premiere from February 13 from Monday to Friday at the time slot of 8:30 pm.

Keep watching this space for more updates!