Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Panjabi HITS BACK At Fan As She Calls Her 'Buddhi' After Her Tweet On Archana Gautam

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Kamya
Panjabi
has
been
expressing
her
opinions
about
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
ever
since
BB
16
went
on
air.
Just
like
the
previous
seasons,
the
Bigg
Boss
7
contestant
shared
her
thoughts
about
the
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates,
who
are
participating
in
the
show.
Although
she
has
not
revealed
her
favourite
contestant
of
the
season,
the
Shakti-Astitva
Ke
Ehsaas
Ki
fans
has
posted
tweets
about
different
celebs
in
the
past
few
days.
KAMYA
PANJABI
SHARES
TWEET
ON
BIGG
BOSS
16
On
Saturday
(February
4),
Kamya
Panjabi
shared
a
post
on
Archana
Gautam,
stating
that
she
likes
her
but
she
won't
appreciate
her
when
she
does
wrong
things
in
the
reality
show.
She
said
that
she
won't
'blindly
support'
anyone
in
the
game,
asking
people
to
not
judge
her
and
others.
The
Bannoo
Mein
Teri
Dulhan
actress
said
that
she
doesn't
hate
if
she
posts
anything
about
Archana
Gautam
on
others.
A
fan
expressed
her
displeasure
with
her
tweet
but
she
passed
a
demeaning
remark
while
responding
to
Kamya
Panjabi.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
The
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
conducted
on
February
12,
2023.
Salman
Khan
will
return
as
a
host
next
week
as
he
will
shoot
the
finale
episode.
Makers
have
promised
to
entertain
the
audience
with
new
twists
in
the
finale.
Speculations
are
rife
that
they
will
introduce
a
surprise
mid-week
eviction
during
the
finale
week.
