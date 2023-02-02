BB16: Kamya Slams Archana For Her Performance During Torture Task; Says ‘One Doesn’t Need To Be Inhuman’

The
game
on
Bigg
Boss
16
is
getting
nasty
with
every
day.
After
all,
the
makers
have
introduced
the
torture
task
in
the
last
few
days
of
the
popular
reality
show.
The
first
half
of
the
task
witness
the
mandali
(Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia)
torturing
non
mandali
members
(Priyanka
Choudhary,
Archana
Gautam
and
Shalin
Bhanot)
for
the
prize
money.
While
the
task
as
already
got
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion,
Archana,
Shalin
and
Priyanka
took
the
charge
and
left
no
stone
unturned
to
torture
the
mandali.
As
per
the
promo,
Archana
was
seen
throwing
haldi
on
the
mandali
and
the
trio
was
seen
splashing
water
at
Shiv,
Nimrit
and
MC
Stan.
In
fact,
even
a
basket
was
broken
during
the
task
while
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actress
was
crying
and
yelling
due
to
haldi
getting
into
her
eyes.
Nimrit
and
MC
Stan
even
yelled
at
Archana
for
the
way
she
deliberately
threw
haldi
in
their
respective
eyes.
As
the
promo
of
the
torture
task
is
going
viral
on
social
media,
Archana's
behaviour
doesn't
seem
to
go
down
well
with
former
contestant
Kamya
Punjabi
who
has
slammed
her.
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter,
Kamya
wrote,
"There
are
lot
of
other
ways
to
do
a
task
n
win
it
too,
one
doesn't
need
to
be
inhuman!"
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bigg
Boss
will
intervene
during
the
task.
On
the
other
hand,
Kamya
had
earlier
lauded
Archana
and
Priyanka
for
holding
their
ground
during
the
torture
task.
She
had
tweeted,
"Well
played
Archana
n
Priyanka
but
trust
me
Mandali
ne
yeh
task
bahot
hi
sharafat
se
kiya,
hamare
time
pe
isse
1000%
jyada
torture
kiya
gaya
tha,
this
was
nothing
plus
one
hour
time
frame".It
will
be
worth
a
wait
to
see
who
will
win
the
prize
money
during
the
torture
task.
Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 22:28 [IST]