BB16: Kamya Slams Archana For Her Performance During Torture Task; Says ‘One Doesn’t Need To Be Inhuman’

As Archana Gautam will be seen hitting at the mandali during the torture task on Bigg Boss 16, Kamya Punjabi has taken a jibe at her for being inhuman.

The game on Bigg Boss 16 is getting nasty with every day. After all, the makers have introduced the torture task in the last few days of the popular reality show. The first half of the task witness the mandali (Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia) torturing non mandali members (Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot) for the prize money. While the task as already got everyone brimming with an opinion, Archana, Shalin and Priyanka took the charge and left no stone unturned to torture the mandali.

As per the promo, Archana was seen throwing haldi on the mandali and the trio was seen splashing water at Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan. In fact, even a basket was broken during the task while the Choti Sarrdaarni actress was crying and yelling due to haldi getting into her eyes. Nimrit and MC Stan even yelled at Archana for the way she deliberately threw haldi in their respective eyes. As the promo of the torture task is going viral on social media, Archana's behaviour doesn't seem to go down well with former contestant Kamya Punjabi who has slammed her. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Kamya wrote, "There are lot of other ways to do a task n win it too, one doesn't need to be inhuman!"

There are lot of other ways to do a task n win it too, one doesn’t need to be inhuman! https://t.co/0p8qsLMa23 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 2, 2023

It will be interesting to see if Bigg Boss will intervene during the task. On the other hand, Kamya had earlier lauded Archana and Priyanka for holding their ground during the torture task. She had tweeted, "Well played Archana n Priyanka but trust me Mandali ne yeh task bahot hi sharafat se kiya, hamare time pe isse 1000% jyada torture kiya gaya tha, this was nothing plus one hour time frame".It will be worth a wait to see who will win the prize money during the torture task.