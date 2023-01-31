BB16: Ex-Contestant Hails Priyanka Choudhary’s Performance During TTFW Task; Wonders What Did Sumbul Do

Bigg
Boss
16
is
just
a
couple
of
days
away
from
the
grand
finale
and
as
the
show
is
in
its
last
leg,
the
makers
are
making
sure
to
come
up
with
an
interesting
twist
with
every
passing
day.
This
was
evident
during
the
ticket
to
finale
week
task
wherein
the
contestants
were
seen
making
an
attempt
to
get
the
ticket
to
finale
week.
Although
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
has
become
the
first
contestant
to
make
it
to
the
ticket
to
finale
week,
Priyanka
Choudhary
grabbed
the
eyeballs
by
the
way
she
turned
the
tables
in
the
task
by
making
it
a
fight
between
Sumbul
Touqeer
and
Nimrit
for
the
captaincy
and
the
ticket
to
finale
week.
It
was
indeed
an
interesting
task
and
now
a
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
had
lauded
Priyanka's
game
during
the
task.
We
are
talking
about
Kamya
Punjabi
who
has
not
just
hailed
Priyanka's
efforts
but
also
took
a
jibe
at
Sumbul
for
not
fighting
for
herself.
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter,
Kamya
tweeted,
"It's
was
TTFT
each
one
of
them
shud
try
to
win!
Priyanka
couldn't
do
much
for
herself
so
she
tried
to
create
a
rift
in
mandali
it
has
nothing
to
do
with
Sumbul,
I
would
say
well
played!
Shalin,
Shiv
n
Nimrit
tried
to
save
themselves
which
is
very
good
but
What
did
Sumbul
do?".
Meanwhile,
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
been
getting
a
massive
support
from
several
celebs
in
the
industry.
Earlier,
former
Bigg
Boss
winner
Urvashi
Dholakia
had
rooted
for
her
and
called
her
a
strong
prayer.
On
the
other
hand,
Tina
Datta,
who
has
recently
been
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16,
also
called
Priyanka
a
deserving
winner.
She
said,
"Genuinely
jo
jeetna
chahiye
aur
jo
sach
main
deserving
hai
aur
jisne
shuruaat
se
akeli
kheli
hai
poore
episode
main
aur
show
main
woh
hai
Priyanka.
Woh
deserving
hai
har
mayne
main.
(Translation-
Genuinely,
the
one
who
should
win
and
is
most
deserving,
played
alone
from
the
beginning
in
the
show
is
Priyanka)".
Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 16:47 [IST]