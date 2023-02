Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Lauds Sumbul Touqeer For Standing By Her Friends; Calls Archana ‘Inhuman’

As the torture task on Bigg Boss 16 left everyone brimming with an opinion, former contestant hailed Sumbul Touqeer Khan for standing up for her friends.

As the torture task on Bigg Boss 16 left everyone brimming with an opinion after the mandali and non mandali members tortured each other for the prize money, a former Bigg Boss contestant has hailed Sumbul Touqeer for standing strong for her friends. Besides, Archana Gauatam also received a backlash and was called inhuman.