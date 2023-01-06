Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Takes A Witty Jibe At Shalin Bhanot For Losing Ration To Save Tina Datta

Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta
have
been
among
the
most
talked
about
contestants
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
They
have
been
making
headlines
for
their
sizzling
chemistry
and
have
even
left
the
audience
intrigued
about
their
relationship
status.
Recently,
Tina
and
Shalin
grabbed
the
eyeballs
after
they
sacrificed
the
weekly
ration.
This
happened
during
the
recent
task
wherein
the
nominated
contestants
had
a
chance
to
either
save
each
other
or
get
the
weekly
ration.
While
it
was
an
interesting
task,
it
got
cancelled
due
to
Tina,
Shalin
and
Archana
Gautam.
IT
so
happened
that
Tina
and
Shalin
were
adamant
to
save
each
other
and
Archana
decided
to
change
the
game
decided
to
save
Sajid
Khan.
And
while
just
contestants
were
allowed
to
escape
the
elimination,
the
trio
refused
to
budge
from
their
decision
as
a
result
of
which
the
entire
ration
of
the
house
was
confiscated
by
Bigg
Boss.
Amid
this,
Kamya
Punjabi
has
taken
a
jibe
at
Shalin
for
his
double
standards
in
the
game.
Highlighting
his
rant
about
chicken,
she
wrote
tweeted,
"Arre
what
happened
about
chicken
n
protein
for
health
n
medical
reasons".
Meanwhile,
the
housemates
are
also
annoyed
with
Shalin
and
Tina's
game
plan.
In
fact,
Priyanka
Choudhary
even
confronted
Shalin
after
the
task
following
which
they
got
into
a
heated
argument.
On
the
other
hand,
the
Shukravaar
Ka
Vaar
will
be
coming
with
an
exciting
twist
as
Salman
Khan
will
be
seen
slamming
Tina
for
her
'fake'
relationship
with
Shalin.
In
the
promo,
Salman
stated,
"Tina
konsa
game
khel
thi
ho
aur
kiske
saath.
Consistency
nahi
aap
me.
Jab
weak
pad
gayi,
jab
strong
ho
gayi
aa
gayi
bahar.
Jhagda
ho
gaya
music
baja
aur
dance
chal
rha
hai.
Baki
ka
koi
ni
tha
dance
karne
layak,
chipakne
layak".
It
is
also
reported
that
Tina
and
Shalin's
respective
mother
will
also
be
seen
gracing
Bigg
Boss
16
during
the
weekend
and
will
be
addressing
the
questions
regarding
the
duo's
frequently
changed
equations.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 9:46 [IST]