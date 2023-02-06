Bigg Boss 16 Mid-Week Eviction: Who Will Become Top 5 Finalists Of Salman Khan's Show?

Bigg Boss 16 Mid-Week Eviction Details

The first day of the finale week turned out to be a blockbuster event as fans decided the fate of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants through live voting. They voted for their favourite contestants, taking the biggest decision by selecting the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 16.

While the audience had a blast while shooting for the reality show, the contestants also left no stone unturned to impress them with their final speech.

Bigg Boss 16 Top Five Finalists

Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare have reached the final stage of Bigg Boss 16. One of them will be eliminated from the BB 16 house in the upcoming episode. In the new promo, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan received an amazing response from the audience, and it has left the fans wondering if they will advance to the finals of Bigg Boss 16.

Who Will Get Eliminated In Bigg Boss 16 Mid-Week Eviction?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, while interacting with the audience said, "Jab yaha pe aayi thi, soch ke aayi thi ki dil se sab karugi. Aur vo hi kiya. Ab baaki vo (pointing towards God) and aap."

MC Stan Or Archana Gautam, Whose Journey Will Be Over?

Both MC Stan and Archana Gautam enjoy a significant fan following across different age groups. MC Stan spoke about his game while interacting with the audience, saying, "2 hafte phele hi game samjha. Maaza aane laga, lekin show hi khatam hogya."

Archana Gautam mentioned that she has been playing the game all alone, adding that she deserves to be a part of the grand finale.

Priyanka Choudhary Or Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Elimination On the Cards?

Priyanka Choudhary has been grabbing eyeballs ever since she entered the BB 16 house. Her rivalry with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has become the talk of the town. Will their rivalry continue till the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 or one of them will bid adieu to the show, a few days before the ultimate finale? Nimrit and Priyanka have engaged in a war of words and their fans want them to feature in the BB 16 grand finale.

Everything depends on the fate as they will play the main role in deciding the top five contestants of Bigg Boss 16.

Shiv Thakare Or Shalin Bhanot, Will They Secure A Spot In Finale?

Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot locked horns with each other during the recent ration task in Bigg Boss 16. It remains to be seen if the duo manages to advance to the final stage of Salman Khan's show. While Shiv is the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Shalin won Nach Baliye 3 along with his former wife Dalljiet Kaur.

Both Shiv and Shalin have remained in headlines for different reasons throughout their stint in Bigg Boss 16. While Shalin's relationship with Tina Datta made waves on social media, Shiv Thakare's friendship with Abdu Rozik won hearts.