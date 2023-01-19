BB16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Beats Shiv Thakare To Become New Captain; Will She Get Ticket To Finale Week?

Bigg
Boss
16
never
fails
to
surprise
the
audience.
As
the
popular
reality
show
is
just
a
few
weeks
away
from
the
grand
finale,
the
makers
introduced
the
ticket
to
finale
week
and
it
has
intensified
the
game
in
the
house.
Interestingly,
the
ticket
to
finale
week
brought
the
two
best
friends
Shiv
Thakare
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
face
to
face.
Yes!
Shiv
and
Nimrit
were
recently
seen
competing
with
each
other
for
the
captaincy
which
will
help
them
get
the
ticket
to
finale
week.
As
per
Bigg
Boss
Tak,
Nimrit
managed
to
beat
Shiv
and
retain
her
captaincy.
It
was
an
interesting
task
wherein
the
housemates
had
to
choose
who
will
be
a
better
captain
among
Shiv
and
Nimrit.
However,
this
captaincy
task
has
created
a
rift
between
Shiv
and
Nimrit.
As
per
the
recent
promo,
Nirmit
will
be
seen
expressing
her
disappointment
towards
Shiv
for
choosing
Priyanka
Choudhary
over
her.
On
the
other
hand,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Soundarya
Sharma
were
seen
instigating
Nimrit
against
Shiv.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Shiv
and
Nimrit's
friendship
will
go
kaput
during
the
ticket
to
finale
week
task.
Besides,
it
will
be
worth
a
watch
if
Nimrit
will
manage
to
win
the
ticket
to
finale
week.
On
a
related
note,
the
ticket
to
finale
week
has
already
affected
another
bond
in
the
house.
We
are
talking
about
Shalin
Bhanot,
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Tina
Datta.
After
Shalin
supported
Nimrit
for
her
captaincy,
Tina
and
Priyanka
called
him
'dogla'.
This
led
to
an
ugly
argument
between
Shalin
and
Tina.
While
Shalin
stated,
"Pure
Hindustan
ko
dikhayi
deta
hai
kaun
dogla
hai.
Aapse
ek
ladka
khatam
hota
hai
toh
aap
dusre
ladke
ko
chipakne
jaate
ho",
Tina
replied
by
saying,
"Tum
bolte
ho
tum
ladki
ki
izzat
karte
ho,
Tumne
toh
apne
biwi
ka
bhi
dignity
nahi
rakha
hai".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
the
equations
will
change
in
the
coming
days
as
Bigg
Boss
16
is
inching
towards
the
grand
finale.
For
the
uninitiated,
Bigg
Boss
16
will
have
its
grand
finale
in
mid-February
this
year.
Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 18:48 [IST]