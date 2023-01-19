BB16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Beats Shiv Thakare To Become New Captain; Will She Get Ticket To Finale Week?

As Bigg Boss 16 has introduced the ticket to finale week and it has intensified the game in the house. And now Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has managed to beat her BFF Shiv Thakare during the captaincy task.

Bigg Boss 16 never fails to surprise the audience. As the popular reality show is just a few weeks away from the grand finale, the makers introduced the ticket to finale week and it has intensified the game in the house. Interestingly, the ticket to finale week brought the two best friends Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia face to face. Yes! Shiv and Nimrit were recently seen competing with each other for the captaincy which will help them get the ticket to finale week.

As per Bigg Boss Tak, Nimrit managed to beat Shiv and retain her captaincy. It was an interesting task wherein the housemates had to choose who will be a better captain among Shiv and Nimrit. However, this captaincy task has created a rift between Shiv and Nimrit. As per the recent promo, Nirmit will be seen expressing her disappointment towards Shiv for choosing Priyanka Choudhary over her. On the other hand, Shalin Bhanot and Soundarya Sharma were seen instigating Nimrit against Shiv. It will be interesting to see if Shiv and Nimrit's friendship will go kaput during the ticket to finale week task. Besides, it will be worth a watch if Nimrit will manage to win the ticket to finale week.

On a related note, the ticket to finale week has already affected another bond in the house. We are talking about Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta. After Shalin supported Nimrit for her captaincy, Tina and Priyanka called him 'dogla'. This led to an ugly argument between Shalin and Tina. While Shalin stated, "Pure Hindustan ko dikhayi deta hai kaun dogla hai. Aapse ek ladka khatam hota hai toh aap dusre ladke ko chipakne jaate ho", Tina replied by saying, "Tum bolte ho tum ladki ki izzat karte ho, Tumne toh apne biwi ka bhi dignity nahi rakha hai".

It will be interesting to see how the equations will change in the coming days as Bigg Boss 16 is inching towards the grand finale. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 16 will have its grand finale in mid-February this year.