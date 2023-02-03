Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit’s Choti Sarrdaarni Wants Priyanka To Win, Says ‘Housemates Are Scared Of Her’
Bigg Boss 16: After slamming an ‘undeserving’ Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her ‘zero contribution’ in Salman Khan’s show, her Choti Sarrdaarni co-star has revealed that she wants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win.
Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
After
a
run
of
over
four
months,
the
sixteenth
season
of
the
controversial
reality
series
Bigg
Boss
is
finally
coming
to
an
end
in
just
nine
days.
Currently,
just
seven
contestants
are
locked
inside
the
BB
16
house
and
one
of
them
will
walk
away
with
the
winner's
trophy
on
February
12
Ahead
of
its
grand
finale,
several
celebrities
and
former
Bigg
Boss
contestants
have
now
started
supporting
their
favourites
openly.
Recently,
Arjun
Bijlani,
Dheeraj
Dhoopar,
Ravie
Dubey
among
other
popular
celebrities
stated
that
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
deserves
to
win
the
top-rated
reality
show.
Now,
another
TV
celeb
has
come
out
in
the
support
of
the
Udaariyaan
actress
who
has
been
winning
hearts
ever
since
her
entry
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Well,
we're
talking
abour
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia's
Choti
Sarrdaarni
co-star
Rutuja
Sawant.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Talking
about
the
contestant
who
should
win
Bigg
Boss
16
according
to
her,
Rutuja
told
ETimes,
"I
want
to
see
Priyanka
winning
the
show
because
from
day
one
she
has
contributed
a
lot
to
the
game.
She
has
the
potential
to
win
the
show
which
is
clearly
visible
on-screen.
Apart
from
being
a
strong
individual,
she
is
very
opinionated
and
has
great
leadership
qualities.
With
her
100%
investment
in
the
show,
she
has
proved
that
she
deserves
to
raise
the
trophy
of
this
season.
She
has
that
X
factor
and
holds
that
courage
to
tackle
the
whole
mandali.
I
also
think
she
has
a
great
sense
of
resilience.
And
that
is
what
makes
her
cut
above
the
rest."
While
Priyanka
is
counted
among
the
strongest
players
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house,
she
didn't
become
a
captain
throughout
the
season.
Recently,
even
MC
Stan
was
happy
that
his
mandali
didn't
let
Priyanka
win
the
captaincy
tasks.
Talking
about
the
same,
the
actress
added,
"The
reason
is
that
all
the
housemates
are
so
scared
of
her
that
they
teamed
up
to
target
her.
They
know
that
she
is
a
strong
person,
so
giving
powers
in
her
hand
would
be
dangerous
for
their
safe
game
plan.
Everyone
in
the
house
is
a
part
of
one
or
other
group
to
get
votes,
whereas
Priyanka,
who
is
a
solo
player,
doesn't
make
friendships
for
votes.
Despite
not
being
the
captain
of
the
house,
I
must
say
'vo
pura
season
me
chayi
hui
hai."
For
the
unversed,
Rutuja
essayed
the
character
of
Param's
ex-fiancée
in
Choti
Sarrdaarni
and
was
last
seen
in
Colors
TV's
Pishachini.