Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit’s Choti Sarrdaarni Wants Priyanka To Win, Says ‘Housemates Are Scared Of Her’

Bigg Boss 16: After slamming an ‘undeserving’ Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her ‘zero contribution’ in Salman Khan’s show, her Choti Sarrdaarni co-star has revealed that she wants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win.

Bigg Boss 16 Update: After a run of over four months, the sixteenth season of the controversial reality series Bigg Boss is finally coming to an end in just nine days. Currently, just seven contestants are locked inside the BB 16 house and one of them will walk away with the winner's trophy on February 12

Ahead of its grand finale, several celebrities and former Bigg Boss contestants have now started supporting their favourites openly. Recently, Arjun Bijlani, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ravie Dubey among other popular celebrities stated that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary deserves to win the top-rated reality show.

Now, another TV celeb has come out in the support of the Udaariyaan actress who has been winning hearts ever since her entry inside the Bigg Boss house. Well, we're talking abour Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Choti Sarrdaarni co-star Rutuja Sawant. Yes, you read that right!

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's Official FC Calls Colors 'Worst Channel', Accuses Makers Of 'Degrading' Her

Talking about the contestant who should win Bigg Boss 16 according to her, Rutuja told ETimes, "I want to see Priyanka winning the show because from day one she has contributed a lot to the game. She has the potential to win the show which is clearly visible on-screen. Apart from being a strong individual, she is very opinionated and has great leadership qualities. With her 100% investment in the show, she has proved that she deserves to raise the trophy of this season. She has that X factor and holds that courage to tackle the whole mandali. I also think she has a great sense of resilience. And that is what makes her cut above the rest."

While Priyanka is counted among the strongest players inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, she didn't become a captain throughout the season. Recently, even MC Stan was happy that his mandali didn't let Priyanka win the captaincy tasks.

Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Targets Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Says 'Usko Pata Hai Ab Time Aa Gaya Hai'

Talking about the same, the actress added, "The reason is that all the housemates are so scared of her that they teamed up to target her. They know that she is a strong person, so giving powers in her hand would be dangerous for their safe game plan. Everyone in the house is a part of one or other group to get votes, whereas Priyanka, who is a solo player, doesn't make friendships for votes. Despite not being the captain of the house, I must say 'vo pura season me chayi hui hai."

For the unversed, Rutuja essayed the character of Param's ex-fiancée in Choti Sarrdaarni and was last seen in Colors TV's Pishachini.

Keep watching this space for more updates!