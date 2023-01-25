Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit’s Choti Sarrdaarni Co-Star Thinks She Has Zero Contribution, Says ‘She Doesn’t Deserve…’

Model-turned-actress
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
made
her
TV
debut
with
Colors
TV's
Choti
Sarrdaarni
in
2019
and
became
a
household
name
after
playing
the
lead
role
of
Meher
in
the
show.
Last
year,
in
October,
she
entered
Colors
TV's
controversial
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
16
and
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs
since
then.
Last
week,
Bigg
Boss
made
her
the
new
captain
of
the
house
which
automatically
made
her
the
winner
of
Ticket
To
Finale
Week.
While
her
co-contestants
were
asked
to
snatch
captaincy
from
her,
however,
it
doesn't
happened.
Later,
a
section
of
Bigg
Boss
16
viewers
felt
that
Bigg
Boss
gave
captaincy
to
Nimrit
on
a
platter.
Interestingly,
the
actress'
Choti
Sarrdaarni
co-star
Rutuja
Sawant
things
the
same.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Talking
about
the
same,
Rutuja
told
ETimes,
"Nimrit
isn't
a
good
player
at
all
and
that's
the
reason
she
joined
the
mandali.
If
she
was
alone
in
the
house,
she
would
be
out
in
the
first
or
second
week.
From
day
one,
she
has
been
served
with
all
the
powers
on
a
platter.
I
don't
even
understand
the
logic
of
Bigg
Boss,
who
is
keeping
her
in
the
list
of
lost
players,
but,
in
spite
of
that,
she
got
direct
entry
to
be
a
part
of
the
ticket
to
the
final
task.
What
potential
does
she
have
that
we
can't
see
on-screen?
I
think
that
they
have
made
her
journey
so
easy
in
the
house.
As
a
viewer,
I
can
clearly
see
that
she
has
zero
contribution
and
she
doesn't
deserve
to
get
the
ticket
to
the
finale."
The
actress
added,
"Anyone
can
pick
up
any
clip
of
the
episode
and
you'll
see
Nimrit
sitting
in
the
corner
with
her
mandali
and
b*tching
about
others.
Even
her
father
came
and
advised
her
to
start
playing
individually,
but
Nimrit
is
so
clever-minded
that
she
knows
if
she
takes
a
step
back
from
the
mandali,
her
game
is
zero."
According
to
Rutuja,
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudary,
and
Archana
Gautam
are
more
deserving
than
Nimrit.
Do
you
agree
with
her?
For
the
unversed,
Rutuja
played
the
role
of
Param's
ex-fiancée
in
Choti
Sarrdaarni.
