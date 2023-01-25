Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit’s Choti Sarrdaarni Co-Star Thinks She Has Zero Contribution, Says ‘She Doesn’t Deserve…’

Bigg Boss 16 Update: After Bigg Boss directly made Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia the new captain during Ticket To Finale task last week, actress’ Choti Sarrdaarni co-star has called her ‘not deserving’.

Model-turned-actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia made her TV debut with Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni in 2019 and became a household name after playing the lead role of Meher in the show.

Last year, in October, she entered Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 and has been grabbing eyeballs since then. Last week, Bigg Boss made her the new captain of the house which automatically made her the winner of Ticket To Finale Week. While her co-contestants were asked to snatch captaincy from her, however, it doesn't happened.

Later, a section of Bigg Boss 16 viewers felt that Bigg Boss gave captaincy to Nimrit on a platter. Interestingly, the actress' Choti Sarrdaarni co-star Rutuja Sawant things the same. Yes, you read that right!

Talking about the same, Rutuja told ETimes, "Nimrit isn't a good player at all and that's the reason she joined the mandali. If she was alone in the house, she would be out in the first or second week. From day one, she has been served with all the powers on a platter. I don't even understand the logic of Bigg Boss, who is keeping her in the list of lost players, but, in spite of that, she got direct entry to be a part of the ticket to the final task. What potential does she have that we can't see on-screen? I think that they have made her journey so easy in the house. As a viewer, I can clearly see that she has zero contribution and she doesn't deserve to get the ticket to the finale."

The actress added, "Anyone can pick up any clip of the episode and you'll see Nimrit sitting in the corner with her mandali and b*tching about others. Even her father came and advised her to start playing individually, but Nimrit is so clever-minded that she knows if she takes a step back from the mandali, her game is zero."

According to Rutuja, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudary, and Archana Gautam are more deserving than Nimrit.

For the unversed, Rutuja played the role of Param's ex-fiancée in Choti Sarrdaarni.

