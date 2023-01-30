Bigg Boss 16| Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Reveals How Her Rivalry With Priyanka Choudhary Started: Never Tried...

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
have
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
they
stepped
inside
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
It
won't
be
wrong
to
say
that
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
known
for
their
rivalry
and
fights.
From
taking
digs
at
each
other
in
nominations
and
tasks
to
refusing
to
talk,
the
two
TV
stars
have
grabbed
eyeballs
with
their
war
of
words.
The
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
will
take
place
on
February
12,
2023.
The
makers
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
introduce
a
blockbuster
finale
episode
and
they
might
even
evict
a
contestant
in
the
finale
week
in
a
surprise
mid-week
elimination.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia's
comments
on
Priyanka
Choudhary?
Do
you
believe
she
has
a
solid
reason
to
target
Priyanka?
Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 23:27 [IST]