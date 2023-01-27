Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Targets Priyanka Choudhary, Says 'Inke Saath Jo Bhi Time...'
Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Priyanka Choudhary got electric shocks of 440 volts as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia took her name during a task, claiming that her friends get eliminated from the show after forming a bond with her
Bigg
Boss
16
Weekend
Ka
Vaar:
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
have
not
been
able
to
resolve
their
differences
in
the
BB
16
house.
If
you
thought
that
the
duo
might
be
able
to
put
their
issues
aside
ahead
of
the
grand
finale
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show,
you
are
mistaken.
The
two
TV
divas
once
again
locked
horns
after
Nimrit
targeted
Priyanka
during
a
task
in
the
presence
of
Mika
Singh.
According
to
the
task,
the
contestants
had
to
name
one
person,
whom
they
believe
lives
in
their
own
world
and
should
get
a
reality
check.
While
Mika
Singh
sang
a
song,
the
contestants
received
an
electric
shock
of
440
volts.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
took
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary's
name,
claiming
that
she
doesn't
want
to
listen
when
she
tries
to
talk
to
her.
The
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actress
took
a
dig
at
PCC
in
front
of
Mika
Singh.
Contestants
dene
waale
hai
ek
doosre
ko
440
volt
ka
jhatka.
😬⚡
Bigg
Boss
16:
Priyanka
Choudhary
Gets
440
Volt
Shocks
The
likes
of
Shalin
Bhanot,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
received
440
volt
electric
shocks
during
the
task.
They
couldn't
help
but
say
'ouch'
after
getting
the
shocks
as
Mika
Singh
continued
to
croon
different
songs.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
targeted
Priyanka,
saying
that
her
friends
get
eliminated
from
the
BB
16
house
after
creating
a
bond
with
her
when
the
latter
said
that
Nimrit
never
tried
to
spend
time
with
her.
"Inki
aur
meri
conversation
chal
rahi
hoti
hai
kisi
baat
pe,
ye
sunti
nahi
hai.
Aapke
saath
jo
bhi
time
bitata
hai,
vo
bahar
chala
jaata
hai," Nimrit
said
in
front
of
Mika
Singh,
taking
a
dig
at
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
Sabhi
gharwaalon
ne
Priyanka
aur
Shiv
par
lagaaya
Manager
ka
tag.
🏷
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
also
targeted
Priyanka
Choudhary
when
Anil
Kapoor
asked
everyone
to
name
the
person,
who
is
the
manager
of
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
She
stated
that
she
told
Priyanka
about
Tina
Datta
using
people
in
the
house
including
herself.
"Mujhe
bhi
lagta
hai
priyanka
hi
manager
hai,
Peechle
hafte
maine
unhe
ek
cheeze
kahi
thi
as
a
hint,
kyunki
mujhe
genuinely
lagta
hai
ki
iss
puri
journey
ke
course
me
Tina
ne
alag
alag
logo
ka
use
kiya
hai,
including
myself," Nimrit
said.
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination:
Priyanka
Choudhary
Nominated
On
a
related
note,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
Udaariyaan
actress
is
in
the
danger
zone
along
with
Tina
Datta,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Shiv
Thakare.
It
remains
to
be
seen
who
will
get
evicted
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE:
DATE,
TIMINGS
AND
OTHER
DETAILS
The
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
conducted
next
month.
The
date
for
the
finale
episode
is
February
12,
2023.
In
addition
to
the
episode
on
Colors
channel,
the
show
will
also
be
available
for
viewing
on
VOOT
Select.
Speculations
are
rife
that
Salman
Khan
will
return
to
host
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Farah
Khan
replaced
him
as
the
host
for
this
week
on
BB
16
as
he
was
busy
due
to
other
work
commitments.
There
are
mumours
that
the
makers
might
introduce
a
mid-week
eviction
during
the
finale
week.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
or
Priyanka
Choudhary,
who
deserves
to
win
the
show?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
dropping
a
tweet
@Filmibeat.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16.