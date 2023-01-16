Bigg Boss 16: ‘Pura Season B*tching Aur…’ Nimrit Trolled For Her ‘Inn Kutton Ki Waat Laga Denge’ Comment

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
the
sixteenth
season
of
Colors
TV's
hit
reality
show
witnessed
the
exit
of
three
contestants
in
the
last
three
episodes.
While
Srijeeta
De
got
evicted
from
Bigg
Boss
16
after
receiving
the
least
number
of
votes
on
Friday,
Abdu
Rozik
bid
goodbye
to
the
show
on
Saturday
due
to
professional
commitments
leaving
the
other
housemates
emotional.
In
last
night's
(January
15)
episode,
Bigg
Boss
gave
them
another
shock
by
announcing
that
Sajid
Khan
too
is
leaving
due
to
his
next
film.
This
came
as
a
huge
blow
for
his
'mandali'
comprising
Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
and
MC
Stan.
While
other
housemates
were
also
sad
about
Sajid's
exit,
the
Housefull
filmmaker's
'mandali'
got
very
emotional.
They
tried
to
stay
strong
and
took
care
of
each
other.
During
a
group
hug
with
Shiv,
Sumbul,
and
Stan
in
the
ktichen
area,
Nimrit
indirectly
commented
on
other
contestants
and
said,
"inn
kutton
ki
waat
laga
denge".
Well,
Bigg
Boss
16
viewers
aren't
too
happy
with
her
remark
and
Nimrit
is
being
trolled
due
to
the
same.
According
to
them,
the
comment
wasn't
needed
at
that
moment.
Posting
the
video
on
Reddit,
a
user
stated
Nimrit
is
'negativity
personified'.
Take
a
look
at
the
post
here:
Reacting
to
it,
a
Reddit
user
commented,
"Her
only
insecurity
is
Priyanka
.
Natak
karre
hain
shaleen
priyanka
etc
.
Why
does
she
expect
everyone
to
be
genuinely
heartbroken
by
sajids
exit.
Was
she
heartbroken
after
ankit
went?
No.
Did
anyone
question
her
?
No.
She
needs
to
take
a
break
and
get
off
her
high
horse."
Another
user
wrote,
"Pura
season
b*tching
aur
harne
ke
alawa
kuch
nahi
kiya
aur
last
me
in
kutton
ko
diKha
denge."
A
third
comment
read,
"Even
Stan
and
Shiv
look
positive
infront
of
Nimrit.
What
a
loser!"