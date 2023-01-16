Bigg Boss 16: ‘Pura Season B*tching Aur…’ Nimrit Trolled For Her ‘Inn Kutton Ki Waat Laga Denge’ Comment

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is being trolled for commenting on other co-contestants and saying ‘Inn Kutton Ki Waat Laga Denge’.

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Hosted by Salman Khan, the sixteenth season of Colors TV's hit reality show witnessed the exit of three contestants in the last three episodes.

While Srijeeta De got evicted from Bigg Boss 16 after receiving the least number of votes on Friday, Abdu Rozik bid goodbye to the show on Saturday due to professional commitments leaving the other housemates emotional.

In last night's (January 15) episode, Bigg Boss gave them another shock by announcing that Sajid Khan too is leaving due to his next film. This came as a huge blow for his 'mandali' comprising Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and MC Stan.

While other housemates were also sad about Sajid's exit, the Housefull filmmaker's 'mandali' got very emotional. They tried to stay strong and took care of each other. During a group hug with Shiv, Sumbul, and Stan in the ktichen area, Nimrit indirectly commented on other contestants and said, "inn kutton ki waat laga denge".

Well, Bigg Boss 16 viewers aren't too happy with her remark and Nimrit is being trolled due to the same. According to them, the comment wasn't needed at that moment. Posting the video on Reddit, a user stated Nimrit is 'negativity personified'. Take a look at the post here:

Reacting to it, a Reddit user commented, "Her only insecurity is Priyanka . Natak karre hain shaleen priyanka etc . Why does she expect everyone to be genuinely heartbroken by sajids exit. Was she heartbroken after ankit went? No. Did anyone question her ? No. She needs to take a break and get off her high horse."

Another user wrote, "Pura season b*tching aur harne ke alawa kuch nahi kiya aur last me in kutton ko diKha denge."

A third comment read, "Even Stan and Shiv look positive infront of Nimrit. What a loser!"

Trolling culture has taken over social media adn we totally condemn it. We wonder how Nimrit's team would react to it.

Keep watching this space for more updates!

DISCLAIMER: The particular article is a compilation of thoughts shared by social media users on the subject. Ideas expressed do not reflect the view of Filmibeat.