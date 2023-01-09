Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: Sajid Khan Saved Again, Sumbul Touqeer & THESE 3 Contestants Nominated, Find Out
Bigg Boss 16 nomination: While Sajid Khan got saved from nominations, Sumbul Touqeer and three more contestants found themselves in the danger zone. Can you guess which contestants have been nominate for elimination this
Bigg
Boss
16
Nomination:
If
you
are
waiting
for
Sajid
Khan's
eviction
from
Salman
Khan's
reality
show,
you
must
wait
for
a
while.
Wondering
why
we
are
saying
so?
Well,
the
Bollywood
filmmaker
has
been
saved
once
again
from
nomination.
If
the
recent
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
Sajid
Khan
has
not
been
nominated
for
eviction
this
week.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Grab
a
bowl
of
chips
and
start
the
reading
session
to
know
which
celebrities
got
nominated
in
the
latest
week
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
BIGG
BOSS
16
NOMINATED
CONTESTANTS
THIS
WEEK
As
per
the
live
feed
on
VOOT
Select,
four
contestants
have
been
nominated
this
week.
There
was
a
big
twist
in
tale
as
the
three
guests,
who
entered
the
show
during
the
Family
Week
episode,
played
a
big
role
in
the
nominations.
Sajid
Khan's
sister
Farah
Khan,
Priyanka
Choudhary's
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary
and
Shiv
Thakare's
mother
Asha
Tai
were
asked
to
nominate
the
contestants
from
a
list
that
featured
three
groups-
hyperactive,
active
and
lost.
The
hyperactive
group
comprised
of
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Sajid
Khan,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Archana
Gautam
while
the
active
group
had
Soundarya
Sharma,
Tina
Datta,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Abdu
Rozik.
The
lost
group
consisted
of
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Sumbul
Touqeer,
Sreejita
De
and
MC
Stan.
BIGG
BOSS
16
NOMINATIONS:
SUMBUL,
SREEJITA
AND
OTHERS
NOMINATED
Sreejita
De,
Sumbul
Touqeer,
MC
Stan
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
are
in
the
danger
zone
this
week
as
they
have
been
nominated
for
eviction.
One
of
them
will
get
eliminated
from
the
reality
show
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
The
voting
lines
will
be
opened
after
the
episode
airs
on
Colors
channel.
BIGG
BOSS
16
VOTING:
HOW
TO
VOTE
FOR
NOMINATED
CONTESTANTS?
If
you
wish
to
vote
to
save
your
favourite
contestant,
you
need
to
log
in
to
VOOT
app
and
click
on
the
Bigg
Boss
16
tab.
There,
you
will
get
an
option
to
vote
for
the
nominated
contestant.
You
can
cast
your
vote
only
once
at
a
time.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
SAJID
KHAN
SAVED
AGAIN
It
seems
Sajid
Khan's
journey
will
not
end
anytime
soon
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
as
he
didn't
get
nominated
in
the
latest
nominations.
Last
week,
the
Houssefull
director
got
saved
as
the
makers
scrapped
the
elimination.
Which
contestant
will
get
evicted
from
Bigg
Boss
16
this
week?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
