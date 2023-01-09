Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: Sajid Khan Saved Again, Sumbul Touqeer & THESE 3 Contestants Nominated, Find Out

Bigg Boss 16 nomination: While Sajid Khan got saved from nominations, Sumbul Touqeer and three more contestants found themselves in the danger zone. Can you guess which contestants have been nominate for elimination this

Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: If you are waiting for Sajid Khan's eviction from Salman Khan's reality show, you must wait for a while. Wondering why we are saying so? Well, the Bollywood filmmaker has been saved once again from nomination.

If the recent buzz is to be believed, Sajid Khan has not been nominated for eviction this week. Yes, you read that right! Grab a bowl of chips and start the reading session to know which celebrities got nominated in the latest week in Bigg Boss 16.

BIGG BOSS 16 NOMINATED CONTESTANTS THIS WEEK

As per the live feed on VOOT Select, four contestants have been nominated this week. There was a big twist in tale as the three guests, who entered the show during the Family Week episode, played a big role in the nominations.

Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan, Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary and Shiv Thakare's mother Asha Tai were asked to nominate the contestants from a list that featured three groups- hyperactive, active and lost.

The hyperactive group comprised of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam while the active group had Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Abdu Rozik.

The lost group consisted of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sreejita De and MC Stan.

BIGG BOSS 16 NOMINATIONS: SUMBUL, SREEJITA AND OTHERS NOMINATED

Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are in the danger zone this week as they have been nominated for eviction. One of them will get eliminated from the reality show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The voting lines will be opened after the episode airs on Colors channel.

BIGG BOSS 16 VOTING: HOW TO VOTE FOR NOMINATED CONTESTANTS?

If you wish to vote to save your favourite contestant, you need to log in to VOOT app and click on the Bigg Boss 16 tab. There, you will get an option to vote for the nominated contestant. You can cast your vote only once at a time.

BIGG BOSS 16: SAJID KHAN SAVED AGAIN

It seems Sajid Khan's journey will not end anytime soon in the Bigg Boss 16 house as he didn't get nominated in the latest nominations. Last week, the Houssefull director got saved as the makers scrapped the elimination.

