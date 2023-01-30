Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul, MC Stan NOMINATED For Eviction? Viral Post Confuses Fans

Bigg
Boss
16
Nominations:
Are
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Sumbul
Touqeer
and
MC
Stan
nominated
for
elimination
this
week?
No,
we
are
not
saying
so.
Fans
are
confused
after
a
viral
post
was
heavily
circulated
on
social
media
platforms
and
it
indicated
that
the
four
contestants
might
be
nominated
this
week.
BIGG
BOSS
16
GRAND
FINALE:
WHAT
WE
KNOW
Ladied
and
gentleman,
tighten
up
your
seat
belts
as
the
makers
have
planned
a
surprise
mid-week
eviction
during
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Speculations
are
rife
that
the
channel
and
production
house
will
introduce
only
top
five
finalists
in
BB
16
unlike
six
finalists
in
Bigg
Boss
season
fifteen.
Watch
this
space
for
more
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16.