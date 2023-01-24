Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta & Shalin Bhanot To Get NOMINATED For Eviction? WATCH
Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: The new promo of Salman Khan's show, which was released after the recent episode aired, suggested that Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta might get nominated for elimination.
Bigg
Boss
16
Nominations:
All
eyes
are
on
the
Tuesday
(January
24)
episode
of
Salman
Khan's
show
as
it
will
revealed
which
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
eviction
this
week.
Ahead
of
the
telecast
of
the
episode,
the
makers
of
the
show
have
released
a
new
promo
where
the
housemates
can
be
seen
targeting
each
other
while
nominating.
Guess
what?
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
once
again
locked
horns
with
each
other
in
front
of
the
other
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants.
After
Nimrit
targeted
Priyanka
in
the
nominations,
the
latter
gave
a
fierce
reply
to
her
and
said
that
the
audience
was
waiting
to
see
her
speak.
The
new
promo
has
hinted
that
three
contestants
might
get
nominated
for
eviction.
While
the
episode
is
yet
to
air
on
Colors
channel,
the
promo
has
given
us
an
indication
of
what
to
expect.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Priyanka,
Shalin
&
Tina
In
Danger
Zone?
Ahead
of
the
grand
finale,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
slammed
Priyanka
Choudhary
while
Shiv
Thakare
and
Shalin
Bhanot
took
Tina
Datta's
name
for
nomination.
Shiv
Thakare
accused
Tina
Datta
of
not
showing
humanity
even
when
Shalin
Bhanot
was
helpless.
Both
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot
attacked
each
other
during
the
nomination.
The
promo
indicated
that
Priyanka,
Shalin
and
Tina
might
be
in
the
danger
zone.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Priyanka
Vs
Shiv,
MC
Stan
&
Mandali
Priyanka
Choudhary
engaged
in
a
heated
argument
with
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
after
they
ganged
up
against
her
and
tried
to
save
Nimrit's
captaincy
during
the
Ticket
to
Finale
segment.
The
Udaariyaan
actress
reminded
everyone
that
the
road
to
TTF
won't
be
easy
for
anyone
and
one
must
play
accordingly.
However,
the
mandali
members
attacked
her,
passing
derogatory
remarks
against
the
actress.
Priyanka
didn't
back
down
and
slammed
Shiv
and
MC
Stan
for
their
remarks.
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination
Last
week,
Soundarya
Sharma
got
evicted
from
Bigg
Boss
16
after
the
housemates
voted
her
out.
The
Ranchi
Diaries
actress
was
nominated
along
with
Sumbul
Touqeer,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta.
While
Nimrit
and
Archana
Gautam
tried
to
save
Soundarya,
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shiv
Thakare
stated
that
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot
contributed
more
towards
the
show
than
her.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
The
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
will
telecast
next
month
on
Colors
channel.
Mark
your
calendars
as
the
show
will
end
with
a
blockbuster
finale
on
February
12,
2023.
Speculations
are
rife
that
Salman
Khan
will
not
be
available
to
shoot
the
next
two
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episodes
of
Bigg
Boss
16
because
of
other
work
commitments.
He
is
reportedly
said
to
be
shooting
the
finale
episode
while
Karan
Johar
and
Farah
Khan
will
turn
host
for
one
week
each.
Colors
channel
and
the
production
house
have
not
confirmed
the
rumours
that
are
floating
on
the
internet.
Interestingly,
the
TRPs
of
Bigg
Boss
16
touched
a
new-high
last
week,
courtesy
of
the
Family
Week
segment.
Viewers
will
have
to
wait
for
the
episode
to
air
to
know
which
contestants
will
get
nominated
for
elimination
this
week.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Nimrit
and
Priyanka's
war
of
words?
