    Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: Shiv Thakare & 2 Other Popular Contestants Nominated For Eviction This Week?

    Bigg Boss 16: After the surprising exit of Tina Datta last week, a total of three contestants will get nominated for eviction this week.
    Bigg Boss 16: Meet The Nominated Contestants Of This Week Shiv Thakare Sumbul Touqeer Khan MC Stan

    Bigg Boss 16 Update: Salman Khan's controversial reality show is now just two weeks away from its grand finale and the makers are trying their level best to make the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss more interesting for loyal viewers.

    In yesterday's (January 30) episode, housemates were given the last chance to snatch the Ticket to Finale Week from Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

    Despite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam's efforts to make the task entertaining, Bigg Boss declared that Nimrit still owns the TTFW.

    After Tina Datta's surprising eviction last week, the Bigg Boss 16 house will see another intriguing nomination task in tonight's (January 31) episode.

    This Week’s Nomination Task

    As shown in the promos, Bigg Boss introduces a new nominations task in which contestants will be asked to count till nine minutes and press the buzzer. Interestingly, a new twist will be added to the task as Bigg Boss will try to distract them using various tricks. The BB 16 participants who fail to press the buzzer on time will get nominated for eviction this week.

    As per The Khabri, the popular Twitter handle that shares all the interesting updates related to Bigg Boss 16, three popular mandali members will get nominated for eviction this week. Yes, you read that right!

    Reportedly, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and MC Stan are the nominated Bigg Boss 16 contestants of this week. The tweet read, "Breaking Confirmed NOMINATIONS this week #BiggBoss16 #McStan #ShivThakare and #SumbulTouqeerKhan are nominated this week." However, an official announcement is still awaited.

    In his tweet, The Khbari also mentioned, "Time for makers to eliminate #Sumbul." Now it'll be interesting to see if his prediction turns out to be true this week or not.

    As mentioned above, Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is just a few days away now. As reported earlier, the finale is scheduled to be held on February 12. Out of the remaining seven housemates, only five are expected to reach the finale. Keep watching this space for more updates!

