Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: Shiv Thakare & 2 Other Popular Contestants Nominated For Eviction This Week?

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Salman
Khan's
controversial
reality
show
is
now
just
two
weeks
away
from
its
grand
finale
and
the
makers
are
trying
their
level
best
to
make
the
sixteenth
season
of
Bigg
Boss
more
interesting
for
loyal
viewers.
In
yesterday's
(January
30)
episode,
housemates
were
given
the
last
chance
to
snatch
the
Ticket
to
Finale
Week
from
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia.
Despite
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Archana
Gautam's
efforts
to
make
the
task
entertaining,
Bigg
Boss
declared
that
Nimrit
still
owns
the
TTFW.
After
Tina
Datta's
surprising
eviction
last
week,
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
will
see
another
intriguing
nomination
task
in
tonight's
(January
31)
episode.
This
Week’s
Nomination
Task
As
shown
in
the
promos,
Bigg
Boss
introduces
a
new
nominations
task
in
which
contestants
will
be
asked
to
count
till
nine
minutes
and
press
the
buzzer.
Interestingly,
a
new
twist
will
be
added
to
the
task
as
Bigg
Boss
will
try
to
distract
them
using
various
tricks.
The
BB
16
participants
who
fail
to
press
the
buzzer
on
time
will
get
nominated
for
eviction
this
week.
As
per
The
Khabri,
the
popular
Twitter
handle
that
shares
all
the
interesting
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16,
three
popular
mandali
members
will
get
nominated
for
eviction
this
week.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Shiv
&
Sumbul
Nominated
With
Another
Mandali
Member
Reportedly,
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
and
MC
Stan
are
the
nominated
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
of
this
week.
The
tweet
read,
"Breaking
Confirmed
NOMINATIONS
this
week
#BiggBoss16
#McStan
#ShivThakare
and
#SumbulTouqeerKhan
are
nominated
this
week." However,
an
official
announcement
is
still
awaited.
Will
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
Get
Evicted
This
Time?
In
his
tweet,
The
Khbari
also
mentioned,
"Time
for
makers
to
eliminate
#Sumbul." Now
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
his
prediction
turns
out
to
be
true
this
week
or
not.
Bigg
Boss
16
Grand
Finale
Date
As
mentioned
above,
Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finale
is
just
a
few
days
away
now.
As
reported
earlier,
the
finale
is
scheduled
to
be
held
on
February
12.
Out
of
the
remaining
seven
housemates,
only
five
are
expected
to
reach
the
finale.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!