Bigg Boss 16: Subul, Shalin, & 2 Other Contestants Nominated For Eviction This Week?

After
Sajid
and
Abdu's
exit,
Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
and
a
few
other
housemates
were
seen
getting
emotional.
As
a
new
week
has
already
started,
the
nominations
special
episode
of
the
sixteenth
season
of
Bigg
Boss
will
be
aired
tonight
(January
16).
As
shown
in
the
latest
promos,
Bigg
Boss
introduces
a
daldal
(swamp)
task.
As
a
part
of
the
task,
housemates
have
to
push
their
co-contestants
in
swamp
to
nominated
them.
As
shown
in
the
promo,
Tina
will
be
seen
indulging
in
ugly
fights
with
Sumbul
and
Soundarya
Sharma.
Watch
the
promo
here:
Nomination
Special
mein
contestants
ke
beech
hogi
argument.
🤯
According
to
the
Khabri,
the
popular
Twitter
handle
which
shares
all
the
latest
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16,
a
total
of
four
contestants
will
get
evicted
this
week.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
And
this
week's
nominated
contestants
are
Tina,
Shalin,
Soundarya,
and
Sumbul.
The
tweet
read,
Breaking
#BiggBoss16...
Nominated
Contestants
this
week
#SoundaryaSharma,
#SumbulTouqeerKhan,
#TinaDutta
#ShalinBahnot"