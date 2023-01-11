Bigg Boss 16: Not Priyanka Or Shiv, THIS Is The Most-Followed Contestant On Instagram & We Aren’t Surprised

In
October
last
year,
Salman
Khan's
controversial
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
16
premiered
on
Colors
TV.
The
show
is
having
a
dream
run
in
terms
of
ratings
and
all
the
contestants
are
getting
love
from
viewers.
The
sixteenth
season
of
Bigg
Boss
is
now
only
a
month
away
from
its
grand
finale
and
fans
are
supporting
their
favourites
in
every
way
possible.
Shiv
Thakare,
Sajid
Khan,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Abdu
Rozik,
Tina
Datta,
Soundarya
Sharma,
MC
Stan,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Sreejita
De,
and
Archana
Gautam
are
currently
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Among
them,
Shiv
and
Priyanka
are
considered
the
strongest
players
on
the
show.
However,
did
you
know
that
they
aren't
the
most
followed
contestants
on
Instagram?
Let's
look
at
the
five
most-followed
participants
here.
Bigg
Boss
16
Family
Week:
THIS
Contestant's
Mother
Calls
Shiv
Thakare
The
'Rockstar'
Of
BB
House
5th
Position
-
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
While
Priyanka
rose
to
fame
after
playing
the
lead
role
in
Colors
TV's
Udaariyaan
opposite
Ankit
Gupta,
Bigg
Boss
16
made
her
a
household
name.
Currently,
the
actress
is
the
5th
most-followed
BB
16
contestant
on
Instagram
with
over
2
million
followers.
4th
Position
-
Tina
Datta
Tina
Datta,
who
is
best
known
for
playing
the
iconic
role
of
Iccha
in
Uttaran,
is
grabbing
eyeballs
for
her
confusing
relationship
with
co-contestant
Shalin
Bhanot.
She
is
on
the
4th
spot
with
3.4
million
followers
on
Instagram.
3rd
Position
-
MC
Stan
The
popular
rapper
has
been
winning
hearts
with
his
stint
in
the
controversial
reality
show.
With
around
6.1
million
Instagram
followers,
MC
Stan
has
claimed
the
third
position.
2nd
Position
-
Soundarya
Sharma
Surprisingly,
Soundarya
Sharma
is
on
the
second
spot
with
6.4
million
Instagram
followers.
Initially,
she
made
news
due
to
her
closeness
with
Gautam
Singh
Vig.
After
his
eviction,
she
came
out
as
a
strong
player.
Abdu
Rozik
Is
The
Most-Followed
BB
16
Contestant
On
Instagram
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Everyone's
favourite
is
on
the
first
spot
with
6.9
million
Instagram
followers.
As
we
mentioned
above,
we
aren't
surprised
as
he
is
counted
among
the
most
loved
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants.
Special
Mention
-
Shiv
Thakare
While
Shiv
Thakare
isn't
in
the
list
of
five
most-followed
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
on
Instagram,
he
indeed
owns
a
huge
fan
following
on
social
media.
'Shiv
Ki
Sena' is
crazy
about
him
and
his
following
is
continuously
increasing
at
an
insane
speed
on
Instagram
too.
He
recently
crossed
the
one
million
mark
and
currently
has
1.1
million
followers
on
Instagram
alone.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 21:25 [IST]