Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: THIS Contestant Is The New Topper, Beats Priyanka Choudhary In Most Popular List

Bigg
Boss
16
Ormax
List:
Every
week,
loyal
fans
of
Salman
Khan's
top-rated
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
excitedly
wait
for
the
most
popular
weekly
list
of
contestants' ranking.
Well,
their
wait
has
finally
ended
today.
The
new
list
of
the
five
most
loved
BB
16
contestants
from
January
28
to
February
3,
2023,
has
been
released
by
Ormax
Media.
Well,
get
ready
to
get
surprised
as
some
really
interesting
changes
are
there
in
the
list
this
week.
After
topping
the
Ormax
charts
last
week,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
has
slipped
to
the
second
position
this
time.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Also,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
has
made
an
entry
in
the
Ormax
list
this
week.
Well,
let's
look
at
rankings
here:
Archana
Gautam,
the
'silbatta
queen'
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
surely
knows
how
to
grab
eyeballs
inside
as
well
as
outside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
After
bagging
the
fourth
spot
last
week,
she
has
slipped
to
the
fifth
spot
in
the
Ormax
list
this
time.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
Enters
At
Fourth
Spot
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
who
became
the
first
contestant
to
enter
the
finale
week
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
has
re-entered
the
Ormax
list
this
week.
The
Choti
Sarrdaarni
star
has
bagged
the
fourth
position.
Shiv
Thakare
Retains
Third
Position
Shiv
Thakare
is
counted
among
the
most
loved
players
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Just
like
last
week,
the
'Marathi
Manus'
has
retained
his
third
spot
his
time
as
well.
From
the
last
few
weeks,
he
has
been
stable
in
the
third
position
on
the
Ormax
list.
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
Drops
To
Second
Spot
TV
actress
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
who
rose
to
fame
after
playing
the
lead
role
in
Colors
TV's
Udaariyaan,
owns
a
huge
fan
following
outside.
While
she
topped
the
Ormax
list
last
week,
Priyanka
has
bagged
second
position
this
time.
MC
Stan
is
the
most
popular
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant,
as
per
the
list
released
by
Ormax
Media.
The
official
Twitter
handle
of
the
media
consulting
firm
posted
the
list
along
with
the
caption,
"Ormax
Characters
India
Loves:
Top
5
most
popular
#BiggBoss16
contestants
(Jan
28-Feb
3)"