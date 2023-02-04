Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: THIS Contestant Is The New Topper, Beats Priyanka Choudhary In Most Popular List

Archana Gautam Slips To Fifth Position

Archana Gautam, the 'silbatta queen' of Bigg Boss 16, surely knows how to grab eyeballs inside as well as outside the Bigg Boss house. After bagging the fourth spot last week, she has slipped to the fifth spot in the Ormax list this time.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Enters At Fourth Spot

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who became the first contestant to enter the finale week of Bigg Boss 16, has re-entered the Ormax list this week. The Choti Sarrdaarni star has bagged the fourth position.

Shiv Thakare Retains Third Position

Shiv Thakare is counted among the most loved players inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Just like last week, the 'Marathi Manus' has retained his third spot his time as well. From the last few weeks, he has been stable in the third position on the Ormax list.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Drops To Second Spot

TV actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who rose to fame after playing the lead role in Colors TV's Udaariyaan, owns a huge fan following outside. While she topped the Ormax list last week, Priyanka has bagged second position this time.

MC Stan Is The Topper

MC Stan is the most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestant, as per the list released by Ormax Media. The official Twitter handle of the media consulting firm posted the list along with the caption, "Ormax Characters India Loves: Top 5 most popular #BiggBoss16 contestants (Jan 28-Feb 3)"