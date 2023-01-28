    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bags Top Spot, MC Stan Drops To THIS Position

    Bigg Boss 16 Ormax list: The agency has revealed the list of most top five popular Bigg Boss (Hindi) contestants of the week (January 21 to January 27). Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has finally topped the list this time.
    Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Finally TOPS Most Popular List

    Bigg Boss 16 Ormax List: Every week, loyal fans of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss excitedly wait for the most popular weekly list of contestants' ranking and their wait has finally ended. Ormax media has released the new list of the top five most popular BB 16 contestants from January 21 to January 27, 2023.

    Well, there are some really interesting changes in the list this week as Udaariyaan star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has finally topped the Ormax list this time. Yes, you read that right! MC Stan, the last week's topper, has witnessed a dip this week. Well, let's look at rankings here:

    Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 18:08 [IST]
