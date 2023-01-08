Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: Priyanka Choudhary At No.3, THIS Contestant REPLACES Abdu Rozik As Most Popular - LIST

Bigg
Boss
16
Ormax
List:
Every
week
Ormax
Media
releases
a
list
of
top
five
most
popular
Bigg
Boss
(Hindi)
contestants.
This
week
was
no
different
as
the
media
company
released
the
latest
list
for
the
week
starting
from
December
31
to
January
6,
2023.
There
has
been
a
big
change
in
the
ranking
of
your
favourite
contestants.
Guess
what?
Abdu
Rozik
has
been
replaced
from
the
number
one
spot
while
Priyanka
Choudhary
continues
to
be
placed
at
number
three
spot.
Yes,
you
read
that
right?
Grab
a
bowl
of
nachos
and
read
to
know
which
Bigg
Boss
16
celebs
are
part
of
Ormax's
list.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Tina
Datta
At
Number
Five
5
Tina
Datta,
who
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
after
Salman
Khan
took
a
dig
at
her
'relationship'
with
Shalin
Bhanot,
took
the
number
five
position
in
Ormax
Media's
latest
list.
The
Bengali
beauty's
on-and-off
relationship
with
Shalin
Bhanot
has
grabbed
several
eyeballs
on
social
media.
It
seems
audience
are
loving
her
nok-jhok
with
Shalin
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
Shiv
Thakare
At
Number
4
Shiv
Thakare
has
been
placed
at
the
number
four
position
in
the
latest
ranking,
which
has
been
released
by
Ormax.
While
many
consider
him
to
be
a
probable
winner,
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
star
has
not
been
able
to
reach
the
top
three
spot
in
the
list.
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
At
Number
Three
TV's
popular
bahu
Priyanka
Choudhary
continues
to
be
at
number
three
position.
While
the
Udaariyaan
actress
is
leading
all
the
Twitter
polls,
she
has
not
been
able
to
find
a
spot
in
the
top
two
in
Ormax
list.
Considering
TV
buffs
believe
that
Priyanka
Choudhary
will
win
Bigg
Boss
16,
we
wonder
if
there
will
be
a
major
change
in
the
upcoming
weeks
or
not.
Are
you
happy
with
the
latest
Ormax
Most
Popular
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
list?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
