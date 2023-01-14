Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: Priyanka Choudhary REPLACES Abdu Rozik At No.2, This Contestant TOPS Most Popular List

Bigg Boss 16 Ormax list: The agency has revealed the list of most top five popular Bigg Boss (Hindi) contestants of the week (January 7 to January 13). Priyanka Choudhary replaced Abdu Rozik at the number two position.

Bigg Boss 16 Ormax List: Hey folks. Ormax Media has released the list of most popular Bigg Boss contestants on Saturday (January 14). The media consulting firm has released the latest list of top five most popular contestants of BB 16 from January 7 to January 13, 2023.

There has been a big change in the positions of your favourite contestants this week. While the celebrity topping the list last week continued to be stable, Priyanka Choudhary replaced Abdu Rozik at the number two spot.

Grab a bowl of popcorn to know which celebrities are part of Ormax Most Popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants list.

On a related note, MC Stan was saved from elimination as Sreejit De got eliminated in yesterday's episode. The rapper was nominated along with Sumbul Touqeer, Sreejita De and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will air on February 12, 2023 as the show has received an extension of four weeks. It remains to be seen if Salman Khan will host the show from next week or not. There are mumours that Karan Johar will replace the Bollywood superstar as the new host.

Are you happy with the list of Ormax Most Popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants? Share your opinion with us @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 14.