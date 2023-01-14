Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: Priyanka Choudhary REPLACES Abdu Rozik At No.2, This Contestant TOPS Most Popular List
Bigg Boss 16 Ormax list: The agency has revealed the list of most top five popular Bigg Boss (Hindi) contestants of the week (January 7 to January 13). Priyanka Choudhary replaced Abdu Rozik at the number two position.
Bigg
Boss
16
Ormax
List:
Hey
folks.
Ormax
Media
has
released
the
list
of
most
popular
Bigg
Boss
contestants
on
Saturday
(January
14).
The
media
consulting
firm
has
released
the
latest
list
of
top
five
most
popular
contestants
of
BB
16
from
January
7
to
January
13,
2023.
There
has
been
a
big
change
in
the
positions
of
your
favourite
contestants
this
week.
While
the
celebrity
topping
the
list
last
week
continued
to
be
stable,
Priyanka
Choudhary
replaced
Abdu
Rozik
at
the
number
two
spot.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
to
know
which
celebrities
are
part
of
Ormax
Most
Popular
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
list.
On
a
related
note,
MC
Stan
was
saved
from
elimination
as
Sreejit
De
got
eliminated
in
yesterday's
episode.
The
rapper
was
nominated
along
with
Sumbul
Touqeer,
Sreejita
De
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia.
Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finale
will
air
on
February
12,
2023
as
the
show
has
received
an
extension
of
four
weeks.
It
remains
to
be
seen
if
Salman
Khan
will
host
the
show
from
next
week
or
not.
There
are
mumours
that
Karan
Johar
will
replace
the
Bollywood
superstar
as
the
new
host.
Are
you
happy
with
the
list
of
Ormax
Most
Popular
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants?
Share
your
opinion
with
us
@Filmibeat.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
14.