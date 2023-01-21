Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: Priyanka Choudhary Retains, Shiv Jumps To No.3. THIS Contestant Tops Most Popular List

Bigg
Boss
16
Ormax
List:
We
are
back
with
yet
another
spicy
segment
where
we
inform
you
about
the
most
popular
contestants
of
Salman
Khan's
show.
It's
a
bright
new
Saturday
and
Ormax
media
has
released
the
latest
list
of
top
five
most
popular
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
from
January
14
to
January
20,
2023.
There
has
been
a
massive
change
in
the
ranking
of
your
favourite
contestants.
While
nation's
favourite
Priyanka
Choudhary
retained
her
second
spot,
Shiv
Thakare
jumped
to
the
number
three
spot.
There's
also
a
new
entrant
in
the
list
as
Abdu
Rozik
is
no
longer
a
part
of
the
show.
Check
out
Ormax
Bigg
Boss
16
most
popular
contestants
list
right
here.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
enjoy
the
reading
session.
Tina
Datta
At
Number
5
Tina
Datta,
who
hogged
all
the
limelight
with
her
fights
with
Shalin
Bhanot,
has
bagged
the
fifth
spot
in
the
latest
list
of
Ormax's
top
five
most
popular
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants.
Archana
Gautam
Archana
Gautam,
who
has
been
lying
low
since
a
few
days,
made
a
splashing
entry
in
the
list
released
by
Ormax
Media.
The
actress-politician
claimed
the
number
four
spot,
creating
ripples
with
her
antics
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Shiv
Thakare
Guess
what?
Shiv
Thakare
jumped
to
the
number
three
position
in
Ormax's
list
of
most
popular
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants.
After
bagging
the
fourth
spot
last
week,
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
winner
secured
the
third
spot
in
the
current
week.
BIGG
BOSS
16
ELIMINATION
On
a
related
note,
Tina
Datta,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Soundarya
Sharma
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
have
been
nominated
for
eviction
this
week.
The
four
contestants
are
in
the
danger
zone
and
one
of
them
will
get
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16.
It
remains
to
be
seen
which
celebrity
will
bid
adieu
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.