Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: Priyanka Choudhary Retains, Shiv Jumps To No.3. THIS Contestant Tops Most Popular List

Bigg Boss 16 Ormax List: We are back with yet another spicy segment where we inform you about the most popular contestants of Salman Khan's show. It's a bright new Saturday and Ormax media has released the latest list of top five most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants from January 14 to January 20, 2023.

There has been a massive change in the ranking of your favourite contestants. While nation's favourite Priyanka Choudhary retained her second spot, Shiv Thakare jumped to the number three spot. There's also a new entrant in the list as Abdu Rozik is no longer a part of the show. Check out Ormax Bigg Boss 16 most popular contestants list right here. Grab a bowl of popcorn and enjoy the reading session.

Tina Datta At Number 5 Tina Datta, who hogged all the limelight with her fights with Shalin Bhanot, has bagged the fifth spot in the latest list of Ormax's top five most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants. Archana Gautam Archana Gautam, who has been lying low since a few days, made a splashing entry in the list released by Ormax Media. The actress-politician claimed the number four spot, creating ripples with her antics in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Shiv Thakare Guess what? Shiv Thakare jumped to the number three position in Ormax's list of most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants. After bagging the fourth spot last week, the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner secured the third spot in the current week.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

On a related note, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer have been nominated for eviction this week. The four contestants are in the danger zone and one of them will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. It remains to be seen which celebrity will bid adieu during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.