Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Winner Roots For Shiv Thakare As He Urges Fans To Vote For Him; Says ‘Jaise Wo Khelta Hai…..’
Shiv Thakare made the headlines recently after he was nominated for elimination this week on Bigg Boss 16. And now, former Bigg Boss winner Prince Narula has come out in his support and urged fans to vote for him.
Bigg
Boss
16
never
misses
a
chance
to
surprise
the
audience.
And
as
the
popular
reality
show
is
in
its
last
leg,
it
witnessed
one
of
the
most
intriguing
nomination
tasks
which
left
the
mandali
in
the
danger
zone.
Yes!
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
MC
Stan
have
been
nominated
for
elimination.
And
while
their
fans
have
been
rooting
for
them,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
walking
out
of
the
popular
reality
show
this
weekend.
Amid
this,
former
Bigg
Boss
winner
Prince
Narula
has
come
out
in
Shiv's
support
and
is
also
rooting
for
him.
He
shared
a
video
wherein
he
was
seen
asking
his
fans
to
vote
for
Shiv
and
was
all
praises
for
him.
Callin
Shiv
a
'sacha
insan',
Prince
stated,
"Hi
everyone.
Jaise
aap
Bigg
Boss
follow
kar
rahe
hain,
aap
sab
ke
apne
favourites
honge,
but
mera
favourite
Shiv
hai.
Main
support
kar
raha
hu
Shiv
ko
ki
Shiv
jeet
ke
aaye.
Wo
humara
Roadies
ka
bacha
hai
aur
bahut
hi
pyara.
Jaise
wo
khelta
hai
wo
vaisa
hi
hai...
acha
insaan,
sacha
insaan.
To
jeet
humesha
sach
insaan
ki
hi
honi
chahiye.
Aur
wo
bahut
neeche
se
uth
ke
upar
gaya
hai.
To
support
him".
Meanwhile,
Shiv's
fans
have
also
conducted
a
flashmob
in
Amravati
which
happens
to
be
the
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant's
hometown.
It
was
a
proper
flash
mob
wherein
the
entire
street
was
inundated
with
thousands
of
people
along
with
decorated
cars,
dancers
and
dhols.
To
note,
Shiv
has
emerged
as
one
of
the
strongest
contestants
on
the
popular
reality
show.
From
being
a
friend
to
a
great
leader,
Shiv
has
undoubtedly
won
millions
of
hearts
with
his
game
on
the
show.
And
with
the
grand
finale
being
around
the
corner,
Shiv's
fans
are
certainly
putting
their
heart
and
soul
to
support
him.
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 20:52 [IST]