Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bags THIS B’wood Film Starring SRK On Salman’s Recommendation?

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is in huge demand even before her exit from the show. According to the ongoing buzz, the Udaariyaan actress might be seen in a Bollywood film starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 premiered in October last year and has proved to be lucky for the makers as well as contestants. While the sixteenth season turned out to be hugely successful on the TRP front, the show also made all the participants household names.

The current season is just two weeks away from its grand finale and only seven contestants are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house - MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot.

While many contestants have already bagged big projects even before their exit from the show, there have been constant speculations about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary being approached for various films.

While an official announcement is still awaited regarding the Udaariyaan actress' next project after Bigg Boss 16, the latest buzz suggests that she might be seen in a much-awaited film starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

