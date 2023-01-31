Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bags THIS B’wood Film Starring SRK On Salman’s Recommendation?
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is in huge demand even before her exit from the show. According to the ongoing buzz, the Udaariyaan actress might be seen in a Bollywood film starring Shah Rukh Khan.
Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
16
premiered
in
October
last
year
and
has
proved
to
be
lucky
for
the
makers
as
well
as
contestants.
While
the
sixteenth
season
turned
out
to
be
hugely
successful
on
the
TRP
front,
the
show
also
made
all
the
participants
household
names.
The
current
season
is
just
two
weeks
away
from
its
grand
finale
and
only
seven
contestants
are
currently
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
-
MC
Stan,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Archana
Gautam,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
While
many
contestants
have
already
bagged
big
projects
even
before
their
exit
from
the
show,
there
have
been
constant
speculations
about
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
being
approached
for
various
films.
While
an
official
announcement
is
still
awaited
regarding
the
Udaariyaan
actress'
next
project
after
Bigg
Boss
16,
the
latest
buzz
suggests
that
she
might
be
seen
in
a
much-awaited
film
starring
Shah
Rukh
Khan
in
the
lead
role.
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
In
Shah
Rukh
Khan’s
Dunki?
As
per
the
ongoing
buzz,
Bigg
Boss
16
star
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
has
been
approached
to
feature
in
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Taapsee
Pannu's
much-awaited
film
Dunki.
The
film
is
being
directed
by
3
Idiots
helmer
Rajkumar
Hirani.
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
Has
A
Prominent
Role
In
Dunki?
Revealing
the
same,
a
Bollywood
Life
reports
states
that
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
is
likely
to
essay
a
prominent
part
in
the
movie
and
Bigg
Boss
16
host
Salman
Khan
played
an
important
role
in
the
Udaariyaan
star
bagging
the
film.
Salman
Khan
Recommended
Priyanka
Choudhary
For
Dunki?
It
is
being
said
that
Salman
Khan,
who
seems
impressed
with
Priyanka,
recommended
her
name
to
the
production
house.
Hirani
was
reportedly
searching
for
an
actress
with
a
Punjabi
background
and
Salman
thought
she
might
be
perfect
for
the
role.
Dunki
Makers
Approached
Priyanka
Choudhary’s
Team
After
Salman
Khan's
recommendation,
the
makers
of
Dunki
reportedly
approached
Priyanka's
team.
While
this
is
indeed
a
huge
opportunity,
an
official
announcement
is
still
awaited.
Salman
Khan’s
Hint
For
Priyanka
During
BB
16
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
Two
weeks
ago,
during
a
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode,
Salman
Khan
hinted
that
he
had
'something' for
Priyanka
and
asked
her
to
meet
him
after
the
show.
We
wonder
if
he
was
hinting
at
Dunki
or
some
other
project.
