Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Beats Shiv Thakare; Becomes 1st Contestant To Hit Huge Milestone Outside BB House

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
the
sixteenth
season
of
Colors
TV's
controversial
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
is
finally
moving
towards
its
end.
It
is
only
a
month
away
from
its
end
as
the
grand
finale
is
scheduled
to
be
held
on
February
12.
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Sajid
Khan,
Tina
Datta,
Shalin
Bhanot,
MC
Stan,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Abdu
Rozik,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Sreejita
De,
Archana
Gautam,
and
Soundarya
Sharma
are
currently
fighting
it
out
to
win
the
trophy.
As
the
finale
is
not
too
far
now,
fans
of
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
are
crazily
supporting
their
favourites
on
social
media.
While
BB
16
participants
regularly
trend
on
Twitter,
Udaariyaan
star
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
has
created
history
by
beating
Shiv
Thakare
and
her
co-housemates.
She
has
become
the
first
and
only
Bigg
Boss
16
participant
till
now
whose
Twitter
trend
has
crossed
the
five
million
mark.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
For
the
last
two
days,
the
actress'
fans
are
trending
'Janta
Ki
Jaan
Priyanka'
and
it
has
now
reached
over
five
million
tweets.
The
Khabri,
popular
Twitter
that
shares
all
the
updates
and
insights
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16,
revealed
the
same
and
stated
that
the
trend
reached
five
million
tweets
in
34
hours.
The
tweet
read,
"Congratulations
#PriyankaPaltan
for
JANTA
KI
JAAN
PRIYANKA
trend
reaching
5
Million
tweets
in
just
34
Hours.
First
#BiggBoss16
fandom
to
achieve
this
milestone."
That's
not
all,
the
'Janta
Ki
Jaan
Priyanka' trend
also
became
the
fastest
Bigg
Boss
16
trend
to
cross
one
million
tweets
on
Saturday
(December
7).
Earlier,
Shiv
Thakare
held
the
same
record.
Currently,
even
his
fans
are
trending
'GOAT
PLAYER
SHIV
THAKARE'
which
has
crossed
over
three
million
tweets.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
Shiv
fans
will
succeed
in
beating
the
record
set
by
Priyanka's
fans
or
not.
Bigg
Boss
16
Family
Week:
In
tonight's
(December
9)
episode,
Priyanka's
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary,
Shiv's
mother
Ashatai
Thakare,
and
Sajid
Khan's
sister
Farah
Khan
will
enter
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
As
shown
in
the
latest
promo,
the
family
reunions
are
going
to
be
emotional
AF
like
every
season.
Interestingly,
the
family
members
will
be
staying
inside
the
house
for
a
day
and
will
play
an
important
role
in
this
week's
nomination
task.
Well,
be
ready
with
tissues
to
wipe
your
tears
while
watching
the
episode.
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 0:07 [IST]