Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary’s Brother Reacts To Her Relationship With Ankit, Says ‘Gharwale Zabardasti…’

Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
who
became
a
household
name
after
playing
the
lead
role
of
Tejo
opposite
Ankit
Gupta
in
Udaariyaan,
is
currently
entertaining
fans
with
her
stint
in
Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
16
hosted
by
Salman
Khan.
She
entered
the
controversial
Bigg
Boss
house
in
October
last
year
with
Udaariyaan
co-star
Ankit
Gupta
and
is
counted
among
the
strongest
contenders
for
the
winner's
trophy.
Besides
her
strong
personality,
the
actress'
strong
bond
with
Ankit
too
grabbed
many
eyeballs.
Whil
both
of
them
have
been
calling
each
other
close
friends,
host
Salman
Khan
and
their
co-contestants
often
talked
about
their
equation
and
stated
that
it
is
something
more
than
friendship.
While
Ankit
recently
got
evicted
from
the
show,
Priyanka's
co-contestants
still
discuss
their
relationship.
Now,
the
actress'
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary
has
reacted
to
the
speculations
in
a
recent
interview.
Talking
to
Peepingmoon,
Yogesh
reacted
to
the
discussion
about
Priyanka
and
Ankit's
relationship
and
said,
"It
doesn't
bother
me
as
I
am
aware
of
the
relationship
they
share.
Agar
gharwale
unko
naam
dena
chahte
hai
jabardasti
toh
voh
alag
hai.
I
know
that
they're
just
good
friends
and
that's
why
I
am
not
affected."
In
November
last
year,
Yogesh
had
issued
an
official
announcement
and
alleged
that
Priyanka
was
being
bullied
by
her
co-contestants.
He
also
blamed
the
makers
for
poromoting
bullying.
Talking
about
it,
he
stated,
"When
I
decided
to
write
that
statement,
I
felt
the
Mandali
was
given
more
preference
over
Priyanka
di
and
people
who
were
close
to
her.
They
were
often
bashed
even
when
they
were
right.
Priyanka
di
was
being
shown
in
a
negative
light
which
is
why
I
thought
the
show
was
promoting
bullying
culture."