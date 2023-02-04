Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Hits A Big Milestone Ahead Of Finale, Breaks Record Of Last 3 Seasons

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Salman
Khan's
top-rated
reality
show
is
finally
coming
to
an
end
in
just
eight
days
and
fans
are
surely
going
to
miss
seeing
their
favourite
contestants
on
their
TV
screens
daily.
The
grand
finale
of
Colors
TV's
controversial
reality
show
will
be
held
on
February
12
and
only
seven
contestants
are
currently
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
-
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Archana
Gautam,
MC
Stan,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Shiv
Thakare,
and
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
Shalin
Bhanot's
Ex-Wife,
Actress
Dalljiet
Kaur
Confirms
Marriage
With
Beau
In
March,
Will
Move
Abroad
With
Son
Among
them,
Udaariyaan
actress
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs
since
the
very
first
day
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
She
is
counted
among
the
strongest
players
on
the
show
and
fans
love
her
fierce
personality.
After
reaching
the
finale
week
of
BB
16,
Priyanka
has
hit
a
huge
milestone
just
eight
days
before
the
finale.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Did
you
know
THIS
Was
Shalin
Bhanot's
First
Job
Before
Becoming
an
Actor?
‘RISING
WINNER
PRIYANKA’
Twitter
Trend
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
is
one
of
the
most
popular
contestants
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Since
morning,
the
actress'
fans
have
been
trending
'RISING
WINNER
PRIYANKA'
on
Twitter.
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
Hits
A
Huge
Milestone
Just
a
few
days
before
the
grand
finale,
Priyanka
hits
a
huge
milestone
of
the
fastest
500K
tweets.
Her
fans
achieved
this
feat
in
just
1
hour
and
12
minutes.
The
Khabri,
the
popular
Twitter
handle
which
regularly
shares
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants,
shared
the
same
on
Twitter.
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
Breaks
Record
Of
Last
3
Seasons
The
tweet
read,
"Another
Milestone
Fastest
500K
tweets
in
last
3
years
of
#BiggBoss
for
ARISING
WINNER
PRIYANKA
500K
completed
in
just
1
hour
12
minutes.
Only
season
ahead
is
#BB13"
Priyanka
Joins
The
League
Of
Asim
Riaz
And
Sidharth
Shukla
The
trend
'ARISING
WINNER
PRIYANKA'
has
already
crossed
the
1
million
mark
in
tweets.
Seein
this,
The
Khabri
also
revealed
that
Priyanka
has
now
joined
the
league
of
Bigg
Boss
13
contestants
Asim
Riaz
and
Sidharth
Shukla
as
her
current
Twitter
trend
is
now
among
the
TOP
3
fastest
1
million
in
the
history
of
Bigg
Boss.
Well,
isn't
it
huge?
Will
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
Win
Bigg
Boss
16?
After
going
through
many
ups
and
downs
in
her
Bigg
Boss
16
journey,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
has
finally
entered
the
finale
week.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
she'll
walk
away
with
the
winner's
trophy
on
February
12
or
not.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!