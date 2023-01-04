Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Beats Co-Contestants, Becomes Hero Of This Week's Ration Task; Details Here

Bigg Boss 16 Update: After Vikkas Manaktala's eviction last week, housemates chose Abdu Rozik as the new captain of the Bigg Boss house after Shiv Thakare. The 'Chota Bhaijaan' of Salman Khan's show won the task after beating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

In tonight's (January 4) episode, the Bigg Boss 16 housemates will be seen fighting it out to secure ration for this week in a task called Qismat. As shown in the latest promos, one contestant from every room will be asked to burst balloons to search for the letter, "Ab aapki baari".

DETAILS OF THIS WEEK'S RATION TASK

Whoever gets the letter will then have to choose one among the three mystery doors. One room has the ration, another one has soft drinks, while the third one will be empty. Take a look at the promo here:

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Brother Reacts To Her Relationship With Ankit, Says 'Gharwale Zabardasti...'

Archana aur MC Stan ki aapsi ladaai ka pada ration task par asar. 😵



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot. #BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/GkW62FFbu1 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 4, 2023

As per the ongoing buzz on social media, Priyanka will beat her co-contestants to come out as the hero in the task.

According to The Khabri, the Twitter handle that shares every update related to Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka will be the only participant who will earn the ration for this week in the task. Yes, you read that right!

The tweet read, "#BiggBoss16 Ration Task #PriyankaChaharChoudhary is the only one who secures some ration in the Ration task Kismat"

Take a look at his post below:

Ankit Gupta Confirms New Show After Bigg Boss 16, Drops Hint About Not Returning To BB House: After Having...

Interestingly, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan will chose the doors with soft drinks.

Also, as shown in the promo, MC Stan and Archana won't be seen actively participation in the ration task and Bigg Boss will be seen giving some punishment to the housemates as they all are seen saying 'sorry' to him. Well, for that, we have to wait for the episode.

PRIYANKA'S 'QISMAT' FAVOURING HER THIS WEEK

At first, she got saved from nominations this week despite Shiv Thakare taking her name initially And now, she secured some ration for her co-contestants in the ration task too. Looks like, the current week is lucky for the Udaariyaan actress.

What do you think? Tell us your views in the comments section below.

Keep watching this space for more updates!