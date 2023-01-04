Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Beats Co-Contestants, Becomes Hero Of This Week's Ration Task; Details Here

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
After
Vikkas
Manaktala's
eviction
last
week,
housemates
chose
Abdu
Rozik
as
the
new
captain
of
the
Bigg
Boss
house
after
Shiv
Thakare.
The
'Chota
Bhaijaan' of
Salman
Khan's
show
won
the
task
after
beating
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
MC
Stan,
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia.
In
tonight's
(January
4)
episode,
the
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates
will
be
seen
fighting
it
out
to
secure
ration
for
this
week
in
a
task
called
Qismat.
As
shown
in
the
latest
promos,
one
contestant
from
every
room
will
be
asked
to
burst
balloons
to
search
for
the
letter,
"Ab
aapki
baari".
DETAILS
OF
THIS
WEEK'S
RATION
TASK
Whoever
gets
the
letter
will
then
have
to
choose
one
among
the
three
mystery
doors.
One
room
has
the
ration,
another
one
has
soft
drinks,
while
the
third
one
will
be
empty.
Take
a
look
at
the
promo
here:
Bigg
Boss
16:
Priyanka
Choudhary's
Brother
Reacts
To
Her
Relationship
With
Ankit,
Says
'Gharwale
Zabardasti...'
As
per
the
ongoing
buzz
on
social
media,
Priyanka
will
beat
her
co-contestants
to
come
out
as
the
hero
in
the
task.
According
to
The
Khabri,
the
Twitter
handle
that
shares
every
update
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16,
Priyanka
will
be
the
only
participant
who
will
earn
the
ration
for
this
week
in
the
task.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
tweet
read,
"#BiggBoss16
Ration
Task
#PriyankaChaharChoudhary
is
the
only
one
who
secures
some
ration
in
the
Ration
task
Kismat"
Take
a
look
at
his
post
below:
Ankit
Gupta
Confirms
New
Show
After
Bigg
Boss
16,
Drops
Hint
About
Not
Returning
To
BB
House:
After
Having...
Interestingly,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
MC
Stan
will
chose
the
doors
with
soft
drinks.
Also,
as
shown
in
the
promo,
MC
Stan
and
Archana
won't
be
seen
actively
participation
in
the
ration
task
and
Bigg
Boss
will
be
seen
giving
some
punishment
to
the
housemates
as
they
all
are
seen
saying
'sorry' to
him.
Well,
for
that,
we
have
to
wait
for
the
episode.
PRIYANKA'S
'QISMAT'
FAVOURING
HER
THIS
WEEK
At
first,
she
got
saved
from
nominations
this
week
despite
Shiv
Thakare
taking
her
name
initially
And
now,
she
secured
some
ration
for
her
co-contestants
in
the
ration
task
too.
Looks
like,
the
current
week
is
lucky
for
the
Udaariyaan
actress.
What
do
you
think?
Tell
us
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!