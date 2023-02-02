    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka’s Onscreen Sister Hails Her Performance In Torture Task, Says ‘Tu Sherni Hai’

    Bigg Boss 16: In yesterday’s episode, mandali and non-mandali contestants were seen performing against each other in the torture task. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and her team did well and stayed in the game till the end.
    Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Onscreen Sister Shruti Sharma Calls Her ‘Sherni’ Torture Task Gathbandhan

    Bigg Boss 16 Update: Just two weeks away from its grand finale, the makers of Salman Khan's controversial reality show finally introduced a proper task in last night's (February 1) episode.

    Posting a clip from the torture task, Shruti wrote, "Bohot koshish ki hai logon ne neeche girakar aage jaane ki... Par garv hai mujhe Priyanka... ki koi bhi kamyad nahin hua!! Tu Sherni hai!! Sachhi wali Sherni. Humari WINNER"

    Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 15:55 [IST]
    X