Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka’s Video Bashing Kids Who Don’t Respect Parents Resurfaces As Nimrit Argues With Dad

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is currently at its peak with the much-hyped family week getting aired this week. The 'freeze and release' task started on Monday with the entry of Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's family members.

In last night's (December 11) episode, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father, Archana Gautam's brother, and MC Stan's mother exited the Bigg Boss house after which Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dattaa's mother entered followed by Abdu Rozik's friend Just Sul.

One of the major highlights of yesterday's episode was the argument between Nimrit and her father. We must say that the whole conversation about how expectations of parents sometimes suffocate their children was very real, relatable, and unfiltered. However, a section of social media users is also slamming the Choti Sarrdaarni actress for being 'disrespectful' to her father.

Amid all this, a Reddit user posted an old video of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in which the actress is seen conversing with co-contestant Shalin Bhnaot about how kids these days argue with their parents and she don't like it.

In the caption, the user wrote, "Priyanka >>> Nimrit, anyday."

Seems like Priyanka is talking about her parents and says, "Lene do na feeling. Daanth rahe hai, unko accha lag rha hai ki dekho mere bacche bade ho gaye hai lekin mere saamne nahi bolte. Wo kitni acchi feeling hai warna aaj kal bacche turant jawaab de dete hai mummy-papa ko. Acchi baat hai ki unko ye feel hai ki mai aaj bhi apne bacchon ko daanth sakta hoon. Maine kahan, lene do, ghar ke boss hai na. Feeling aa rahi hai na, lene do."

Watch the video here:

In the commens section, Reddit users are praising the Udaariyaan actress. One of them called her 'wise'.

For the unversed, Nimrit and Priyanka's rivalry are among the major highlights of Bigg Boss 16 and it'll interesting to see if one of them will walk away with the inner's trophy or Shiv Thakare beats them at the end.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is slated to take place on February 12.

