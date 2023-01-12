Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka’s Video Bashing Kids Who Don’t Respect Parents Resurfaces As Nimrit Argues With Dad

Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
16,
hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
is
currently
at
its
peak
with
the
much-hyped
family
week
getting
aired
this
week.
The
'freeze
and
release' task
started
on
Monday
with
the
entry
of
Sajid
Khan,
Shiv
Thakare,
and
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary's
family
members.
In
last
night's
(December
11)
episode,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia's
father,
Archana
Gautam's
brother,
and
MC
Stan's
mother
exited
the
Bigg
Boss
house
after
which
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Dattaa's
mother
entered
followed
by
Abdu
Rozik's
friend
Just
Sul.
We
cannot
know
a
person’s
life
and
challenges
at
a
glimpse.We
cannot
grasp
a
person’s
viewpoint
through
mere
words.
We
never
feel
the
full
pain.We
cannot
perceive
a
person’s
heart
and
mind
in
a
conversation#NimritKaurAhluwalia
stay
strong
sherni💪🔥🦁
pic.twitter.com/AUG7zWxNzX
One
of
the
major
highlights
of
yesterday's
episode
was
the
argument
between
Nimrit
and
her
father.
We
must
say
that
the
whole
conversation
about
how
expectations
of
parents
sometimes
suffocate
their
children
was
very
real,
relatable,
and
unfiltered.
However,
a
section
of
social
media
users
is
also
slamming
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actress
for
being
'disrespectful'
to
her
father.
Amid
all
this,
a
Reddit
user
posted
an
old
video
of
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
in
which
the
actress
is
seen
conversing
with
co-contestant
Shalin
Bhnaot
about
how
kids
these
days
argue
with
their
parents
and
she
don't
like
it.
In
the
caption,
the
user
wrote,
"Priyanka
>>>
Nimrit,
anyday."
Seems
like
Priyanka
is
talking
about
her
parents
and
says,
"Lene
do
na
feeling.
Daanth
rahe
hai,
unko
accha
lag
rha
hai
ki
dekho
mere
bacche
bade
ho
gaye
hai
lekin
mere
saamne
nahi
bolte.
Wo
kitni
acchi
feeling
hai
warna
aaj
kal
bacche
turant
jawaab
de
dete
hai
mummy-papa
ko.
Acchi
baat
hai
ki
unko
ye
feel
hai
ki
mai
aaj
bhi
apne
bacchon
ko
daanth
sakta
hoon.
Maine
kahan,
lene
do,
ghar
ke
boss
hai
na.
Feeling
aa
rahi
hai
na,
lene
do."
In
the
commens
section,
Reddit
users
are
praising
the
Udaariyaan
actress.
One
of
them
called
her
'wise'.
For
the
unversed,
Nimrit
and
Priyanka's
rivalry
are
among
the
major
highlights
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
it'll
interesting
to
see
if
one
of
them
will
walk
away
with
the
inner's
trophy
or
Shiv
Thakare
beats
them
at
the
end.
The
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
is
slated
to
take
place
on
February
12.